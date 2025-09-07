Bonginator: veröffentlichen neue Single „Intruder Organism (feat. Fulci)“

Klopf, klopf. Wer ist da? Bonginator! Die New England Death Metal Truppe Bonginator stehen bereit, um mit ihrem ultra-schweren Death-Track Intruder Organism euer Gehirn zu frittieren. Bei diesem Song werden Sie von ihren italienischen Brutal-Death-Brüdern und Horror-Enthusiasten Fulci unterstützt. Der Track stammt von dem zweiten Full-Length Album Retrodeath, das am 24. Oktober 2025 das Licht der Welt erblicken wird.

Seht euch den Visualizer zu Intruder Organism (feat. Fulci) jetzt hier an:

Bonginator kommentieren: „Remember that movie ‚The Thing‘ about like… a thing?“, fragt der Sänger und Shredder Erik Thorstenn lieblich. „Yeah this song is about that… thing. It’s like deep though, because the intruder organism could be inside any of us right now. Like, how we all hold some sort of evil inside us and could go nuts at any time, y’know? It’s like that episode of Twilight Zone with a normal dude who went insane and then they found him building a shrine to Rick Wakefield out of tongues. That one was wild. It’s not actually that deep. Sorry. It’s just a song about The Thing. The riffs are cool though, and you could probably use it as inspiration to hate mosh an alien who was coming to destroy humanity or something, I guess. Give it a listen and be sure to puff puff pass, yeah?“

Mehr Informationen zu Bonginator und Ihrem kommenden Todesblei-Kracher Retrodeath findet ihr hier:

