Brant Bjork And The Bros: neues Album „Live In The High Desert“ erscheint jetzt bei Duna Records

Das kalifornische Label Duna Records präsentiert mit dem neuen Album Live In The High Desert von Brant Bjork And The Bros einen weiteren Schatz des Desert Rock, aufgenommen im legendären Pappy & Harriet’s. Dreht die Lautstärke auf und lasst euch von den Grooves mitreißen!

Das zweistündige Konzert wurde am 4. April 2009 aufgezeichnet und zeigt eine klassische Besetzung mit Brant Bjork an Gitarre und Gesang, Dylan Roche am Bass, Max Raddings an der Gitarre und Giampaolo Farnedi am Schlagzeug. Die Aufnahme fängt die Band ein, wie sie sich in tiefgroovige Desert Rock-Jams vertieft, einschließlich beliebter Songs aus Brant Bjorks 30-jähriger Karriere. Das Album Live In The High Desert ist in einer limitierten Sunburst LP, einer limitierten transparenten blauen LP, einer schwarzen LP sowie als CD-Digipack erhältlich.

Live In The High Desert – Trackliste:

1. Turn Yourself On

2. Low Desert Punk

3. 73

4. Too Many Chiefs

5. Dr Special

6. This Place

7. Hydraulicks

8. Freaks Of Nature

9. Chick/Kickback

10. Lazybones/Automatic

11. Adelante

Vorbestellungen sind seit dem 18. Juli möglich.

Brant Bjork ist seit über einem Vierteljahrhundert im Zentrum des kalifornischen Desert Rock aktiv. Von seinen Anfängen als Schlagzeuger und Komponist bei den legendären Kyuss bis hin zu seiner Zeit bei Fu Manchu von 1994 bis 2001, wo er andere Bands produzierte und eigene Projekte ins Leben rief, hat er in den letzten 20 Jahren eine Solo-Karriere als Sänger, Gitarrist und Bandleader gestartet und sein eigenes Plattenlabel gegründet. Brant Bjork gilt als einer der Pioniere der Stoner Rock- und Desert-Rock-Szenen. Kürzlich hat er zusammen mit seinem langjährigen Freund und Wüstenikone Mario Lalli sein Musiklabel Duna Records neu gestartet, mit dem Album Once Upon A Time In The Desert des Brant Bjork Trio als Erstveröffentlichung.

Brant Bjork teilt einige Erinnerungen an diesen besonderen Abend im Pappy & Harriet’s: „April 4th, 2009. I remember it was a cold, high desert night, but it was hot inside. There were a lot of familiar faces in the crowd, all of whom were well ‚primed‘ and right up on the stage, which at Pappy’s is only about a foot and a half off the floor. To call it an intimate setting would be an understatement and you can certainly hear it in this recording. Earlier that evening, Tony Mason brought his portable studio rig into the club, which included his Fostex 16-track 1/2 tape machine. He set it all up on a dinner table right to the left of the stage. It was pretty much the same gear and set-up that would have recorded Jalamanta, Local Angel, Saved By Magic and Tres Dias. Tony and I were still analog purists then and our general concept was to record a live show the same way we recorded my studio records, which would be best described as ‚old school.‘ We were convinced that nobody at the time was recording live records to tape and looking back, I think we were probably right. I’ve played at Pappy’s quite a bit over the years. Robyn, Linda and many of the staff were like family to myself and many other local musicians who performed there regularly.

I believe this was the only time I played Pappy’s with this last and final line-up of The Bros with Dylan Roche on bass, Max Raddings on guitar and ‚The Italian Stallion‚, Giampaolo Farnedi on drums. We had just recently returned from a tour down in Australia, so we were still in rock mode. In all fairness, great shows are rare and even more rare if you are recording, if you know what I mean, but it was a good show on a great night. A great time was had by all and that’s what it ultimately is all about. The band and the crowd were on and totally feeling it and when this happened at Pappy’s, there was a vibe not felt elsewhere. So yes, there is some very real magic here and even though it was sixteen years ago, when I listened to this recording for the first time in age. I could still hear and feel the magic. It was a wonderful moment in time, but what seems like not very long after this night, much would change in my world and the world at large. Naturally, some good, some not so good but that’s what makes listening to a recording like this pretty rad! It’s a sonic slice of life, so dig in.“

