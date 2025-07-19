Burning Witches: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zur neuen Single „High Priestess Of The Night“ vom kommenden Studioalbum „Inquisition“

Die Schweizer Heavy Metal-Band Burning Witches hat einen neuen Song aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum mit dem Titel Inquisition veröffentlicht, das am 22. August 2025 über Napalm Records erscheinen wird. Seht euch das Video zu High Priestess Of The Night hier an:

Burning Witches äußern sich dazu: „We chose this good-vibed yet still heavy-themed, catchy mid-tempo song as a second single. This will be an ear catcher and a hip shaker for sure at live shows. This song is a must for everybody… it’s simple but it’s also the way of every Metalhead. If you are a Metalhead, you will like High Priestess Of The Night!“

Nach dem bereits veröffentlichten Titeltrack bringt diese zweite Single eine kraftvolle Mischung aus klassischen Heavy Metal-Riffs und Hard Rock-Grooves in das charakteristische, hexenbezogene Metal-Angebot der Band. High Priestess Of The Night bietet einen einprägsamen Refrain sowie ein geschmackvolles und melodisches Gitarrensolo im Stil der 80er Jahre.

Die Band Burning Witches präsentiert mit ihrem sechsten Studioalbum eine düstere und kraftvolle Mischung, die sich intensiv mit Themen wie mittelalterlicher Verfolgung, religiöser Unterdrückung und dem unerschütterlichen Geist des Widerstands auseinandersetzt. Mit zwölf brandneuen Tracks markiert das Album einen mutigen Neuanfang: geschmiedet in den Flammen des Power/Heavy Metal, verfeinert durch hymnisches Songwriting und epische Instrumentierung.

Romana Kalkuhl äußert dazu: „As we celebrate our 10 Year Anniversary in 2025, I am very happy as well to announce our sixth album with pride and satisfaction. I am extremely happy to start the next chapter of our metal journey with my girls. The album Inquisition is for those of you who are into legends like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Slayer. Full of power, melodies, double bass drums, heavy riffs and speedy guitar solos, Inquisition is not only our style and lifestyle, it’s our life! From the beginning to the end, it’s the best of us.“

Sie fügt hinzu: „We and our label Napalm Records are a huge supporter of Vinyl records, so with passion and joy we chose some great editions to add to your collectables. Now it’s your time to pick your Inquisition!“

