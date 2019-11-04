Call Of Charon: neues Album „Plaguebearer“ ist erschienen

Das neue Call Of Charon Album Plaguebearer ist am Freitag erschienen und hier erhältlich: https://lnk.to/plaguebearer

Videos

These Shining Stars (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/f7UcR0RPuog

Crown Of Creation [Feat. Frankie Palmeri of Emmure] (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/wrl9XhlR470

Illusive Savior (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/WgY_UqQDFWQ

Misery (The Plaguebearer) [Feat. CJ McMahon of Thy Art Is Murder] (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/2tsMf4xauFo

Plaguebearer wurde von Zack Ohren bei Castle Ultimate Productions gemischt und gemastert. Scotty Bates hat das Frontcover des Albums gestaltet. CJ McMahon von Thy Art Is Murder, Frankie Palmeri von Emmure und Henri Sattler von God Dethroned sind auf dem Album als Gastmusiker vertreten.

Call Of Charon – Plaguebearer

1. Prayer To An Empty Sky

2. Illusive Savior

3. The Decline Of The West

4. Misery (The Plaguebearer) (Feat. CJ McMahon)

5. These Shining Stars

6. We Had It All (My Excuse)

7. Antigone’s Farewell

8. Crown Of Creation (Feat. Frankie Palmeri)

9. Losing Ground

10. My Darkest Hour

11. Another Path

