Casey: Neuer Song „Bruise“ und Neues Album „Where I Go When I Am Sleeping“ am 16.03. via Hassle Records

Das aus South Wales stammende Quintett CASEY steht kurz davor, sein zweites Album „Where I Go When I Am Sleeping“ bei Hassle Records zu veröffentlichen. Um die Zeit bis zum Release am 16. März noch ein wenig zu verkürzen, folgt nach „Fluorescents„ und „Phosphenes„ nun der dritte Vorab-Track „Bruise„.

Das Lied stellt eine Art Verknüpfung zwischen dem ersten „Love Is Not Enough“ und dem nun kommenden zweiten Album „Where I Go When I Am Sleeping„, wie Sänger Tom Weaver erklärt:

„‘Bruise’ explores how I feel now about the topics I was writing about on the first record. It also looks forward, introducing the idea that the experiences I’ve been through have left me in a fragile state, which leads into a feeling of guilt and of insufficiency, not feeling deserving enough of happiness.”

„Where I Go When I Am Sleeping“ wurde von Brad Wood produziert (TOUCHÉ AMORÉ, SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE, PLACEBO) und handelt von Weavers physischen wie psychischen Erkrankungen:

. “I was diagnosed with brittle bones at birth,” he explains, “and when I was 15 I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and at 20 I was diagnosed with manic depression. I’ve also had a heart attack and a stroke and I was in this crazy car accident that crushed half my face. They’re big life events, but a lot of the stuff that’s happened to me medically was stuff that I was just living through at the time. Looking back now, though, I realise I could have died four or five times. I’m lucky to be here.”

Im April werden CASEY im Zuge ihrer Europa-Tour auch im deutschsprachigen Raum auf einigen Konzerten ihre neuen Songs live präsentieren.

Zusätzlich zu ihrer Show am 4. April im Naumanns werden CASEY an dem Tag außerdem eine exklusive Akustik-Session in den Impericon Headquarters spielen – im intimen Kreis von nur 40 Fans. Die GOLDEN TICKETS werden unter allen Pre-Order (egal wann getätigt) verlost.

01.04.2018: Berlin — Musik & Frieden

02.04.2018: Hannover — Mephisto

03.04.2018: Nürnberg — Z-Bau

04.04.2018: Leipzig — Impericon Headquarter (exklusive Akustik-Session)

04.04.2018: Leipzig — Naumanns

08.04.2018: München — Feierwerk

09.04.2018: Aarau (CH) — Kiff

10.04.2018: Frankfurt — 11er

11.04.2018: Hamburg — Goldener Salon

12.04.2018: Köln — MTC

CASEY sind:

Tom Weaver (Vocals)

Liam Torrance (Lead Guitar)

Toby Evans (Guitar / Backing Vocals)

Adam Smith (Bass)

Max Nicolai (Drums)

Für weitere Informationen:

www.caseytheband.com

www.facebook.com/Caseytheband

www.twitter.com/caseytheband

