Seit gestern ist das zweite Studioalbum „Where I Go When I Am Sleeping“ der momentan durch die Decke gehende Alternative/Postcore Band CASEY via Hassle Records im Handel erhältlich!
Passend dazu steht eine „Behind The Record“ Dokumentation online, in der die Band eine Einblick in die Aufnahme des Albums gibt.
Das offiziell Video zu dem Song „Phosphenes“ gibt es hier zu sehen.
„Where I Go When I Am Sleeping“ wurde von Brad Wood produziert (TOUCHÉ AMORÉ, SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE, PLACEBO) und handelt von den physischen wie psychischen Erkrankungen des Sängers Tom Weavers:
“I was diagnosed with brittle bones at birth,” he explains, “and when I was 15 I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and at 20 I was diagnosed with manic depression. I’ve also had a heart attack and a stroke and I was in this crazy car accident that crushed half my face. They’re big life events, but a lot of the stuff that’s happened to me medically was stuff that I was just living through at the time. Looking back now, though, I realise I could have died four or five times. I’m lucky to be here.”
Im April wird das Das aus South Wales stammende Quintett Live in Deutschland zu sehen sein:
01.04.2018: Berlin — Musik & Frieden
02.04.2018: Hannover — Mephisto
03.04.2018: Nürnberg — Z-Bau
04.04.2018: Leipzig — Impericon Headquarter (exklusive Akustik-Session)
04.04.2018: Leipzig — Naumanns
08.04.2018: München — Feierwerk
09.04.2018: Aarau (CH) — Kiff
10.04.2018: Frankfurt — 11er
11.04.2018: Hamburg — Goldener Salon
12.04.2018: Köln — MTC