Castle Rat: veröffentlichen letzte Single „Serpent“ vor dem neuen Album

Die Fantasy Metal Krieger Castle Rat haben ihren dritten und letzten Song Serpent veröffentlicht, bevor ihr mit Spannung erwartetes zweites Album The Bestiary am 19.09.2025 über King Volume Records (USA) und Blues Funeral Recordings (UK/Europa) erscheint. Verpasst nicht ihre Touren durch die USA und Europa im Herbst!

Zum neuen Song äußert sich Gitarrist und Sänger Riley Pinkerton (auch bekannt als The Rat Queen): “With Serpent, we wanted to explore the iconography of the snake—not just as a symbol of danger or deceit, but as a tragic figure, misunderstood and cast out. There’s a tantalizing quality to the song; it’s seductive and sympathetic all at once. The drums are bombastic, the tempo pushes toward this near-march that’s as danceable as it is headbang-worthy. We leaned into synth textures more prominently this time, adding a layer of eerie elegance to the chaos. It’s slithering, it’s sharp—it’s the serpent’s side of the story.”

Hört euch den neuen Song Serpent von Castle Rat an: https://lnkfi.re/castleratserpent

Seit ihrer Gründung im Jahr 2019 hat Castle Rat ein lebendiges Labyrinth aus Fantasy-Lore erschaffen, angeführt von The Rat Queen (alias Gitarrist und Sänger Riley Pinkerton). Gemeinsam mit The Count, The Plague Doctor und The All-Seeing Druid hat die Gruppe unzählige Kämpfe gegen The Rat Reaperess mit Riffs, Schwertern und Zaubersprüchen auf Bühnen im ganzen Land ausgetragen.

Aufgenommen von Randall Dunn (unter anderem Sunn O))), Wolves in the Throne Room, Björk) und gemischt von Jonathan Nuñez (unter anderem Torche, Restless Spirit), bietet die neueste Odyssee der Band 13 fesselnde Tracks voller epischer Zerstörung und mystischem Metal. Zur neuen Platte sagt The Rat Queen: “The Bestiary‘ is a conceptual book of beasts containing a collection of mystical creatures from a world forgotten. The last remaining souls of each have been gathered and preserved by ‚The Wizard.‘ Cautionary tales of each beast and The Wizard himself are woven through the power of traditional heavy metal song and spell.”

Hört euch auch ihre neuesten Singles Wizard und Wolf I an.