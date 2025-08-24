Bambie Thug: mit neuer Single „Redrum“ zurück

Bambie Thug (they/them/fae) aus Cork, hat am 20. August die brandneue Single Redrum veröffentlicht. Redrum kann jetzt über Spinefarm bestellt werden.

Nach einer beeindruckenden Europatournee in großen Arenen mit Babymetal und Poppy sowie einem sensationellen Debütauftritt beim Glastonbury Festival in diesem Jahr, kehrt Bambie Thug mit der kraftvollen Hymne Redrum zurück. Produziert von Shaun Lopez (††† & Deftones), vereint Redrum düstere Gitarrenriffs und donnernde Drums mit Bambies charakteristischen Schreien und politisch aufgeladenen Texten zu einem kraftvollen Rebellenruf. Lyrisch fokussiert sich der Track auf den Zustand der Welt und ist eine furchtlose Erklärung dafür, wer Bambie Thug ist – eine unerschütterliche Stimme für die queere Community und andere marginalisierte Gruppen – und eine Künstlerin, die sich weigert, zum Schweigen gebracht zu werden.

Seht euch das Video zu Redrum hier an:

Bambie Thug hier anhören: https://bambiethug.lnk.to/redrum

Zur neuen Single äußerte sich Bambie Thug: „Redrum nearly wasn’t a thing, because Shaun wasn’t going to show me the beat! But when he played it I immediately knew it needed to be mine! I took the instrumental back to my hotel on Sunset Blvd and spent the night watching news, old protests and screaming ideas into my headphone mic, probably disturbing the other guests. The next day Shaun brought Scott Chesak in with us to add the middle section, which I think sounds like armed police banging on their shields. I was using the same old karaoke mic the Beastie Boys used on Sabotage for the vocals! Working with Shaun is amazing, we just get on so well and he’s crazy talented. I loved our time together and I’m excited to continue collaborating with him. Redrum is a masterclass, sonically and lyrically. Seeing the reaction it’s had live just emphasises to me how important the song is. It’s political, it’s anti-war, it’s a ‘rebel cry’ for the LGBTQIA community and for everyone who is fed up with living in this disconnected world. All I can offer to these turbulent times is my art and hope it wakes people up.”

Redrum ist Bambie Thugs erste Veröffentlichung unter ihrem globalen Plattenvertrag mit Spinefarm, dem Label von Bullet For My Valentine, Creeper, Dayseeker und Black Veil Brides. Jonas Nachsin, GM von Spinefarm (weltweit), sagte zur Vertragsunterzeichnung: „We are so excited to welcome Bambie Thug to the Spinefarm family. When we heard that a tarot card reading had resulted in the final decision to join forces with us we realized that even the spirit world got to weigh in on our new partnership; we then collectively exclaimed ‘Crown the Witch’ with great exuberant celebration!! We can’t wait to see what BT has in store for the world in this and in the coming years.“

Zusätzlich zur Zusammenarbeit mit Spinefarm hat Bambie Thug auch einen Vertrag mit Universal Music Publishing unterzeichnet. Claire Walters, A&R Creative Manager bei UMPG, fügte hinzu: „We are extremely excited to be working with Bambie, they are an exceptional talent with great artistic vision, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!“

Redrum markiert eine aufregende neue Ära für Bambie Thug und die erste neue Musik seit den Singles Fangtasy und Hex So Heavy aus dem letzten Jahr. Der Track folgt auf ein unglaublich erfolgreiches Jahr, in dem sie ihre erste Headline-Tour Crown The Witch mit über 31 Shows in Europa absolvierten, eine Europatournee als Support für Babymetal und große Festivalauftritte in Großbritannien und Europa hatten.

