Cattle Decapitation: launchen Video zu „Bring Back The Plague“!

Ende letzten Jahres haben Cattle Decapitation unter großen Applaus ihr aktuelles Album Death Atlas veröffentlicht und jetzt wird in Form einer neuen Videoauskopplung nachgelegt. Schaut euch jetzt den Clip zu Bring Back The Plague hier an:

Cattle Decapitations Travis Ryan (vocals) meint dazu: „With the cancellation of our ironically titled Europandemic Tour and social distancing recommendations set in place, we found ourselves with not much to do. So we figured why not address the elephant in the room in the form of a music video for Bring Back The Plague and just film it on our mobile phones instead of with an actual crew. Dave didn’t even have access to a drum kit and nobody is leaving their houses anyways so we decided to lighten the mood with a video. Everything from the band name to the lyrics to the merchandise to the imagery have always been heavily steeped in metaphors and irony always with tongue firmly in cheek, so this new video by David Hall at Uneasy Sleeper may just be our coup de gras… for better, or for worse. Just don’t take it too seriously, we obviously didn’t. After all it is April Fool’s Day so sit back, have a laugh if you can and stay the fuck home.“

Wieder einmal von Dave Otero (flatlineaudio.com) produziert, wurde Death Atlas als eines der besten Alben 2019 ausgezeichnet, u.a. von Decibel Magazine, Metal Sucks, Metal Injection und vielen anderen. Cattle Decapitation haben sich nie davor gescheut, sich der Schrecklichkeit zu stellen, die von der menschlichen Rasse aus über die Welt hereingebrochen ist, und Death Atlas ist ihr bisher düsterstes Angebot mit Elementen aus Death Metal, Grindcore, Black Metal, Sludge, Doom, Drone – mit Travis Ryans Gesang breiter und vollständiger verwirklicht als je zuvor.

Cattle Decapitation line-up:

Travis Ryan – Gesang

Josh Elmore – Gitarre

Dave McGraw – Schlagzeug

Belisario Dimuzio – Gitarre

Olivier Pinard – Bass