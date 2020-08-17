Coastrock Festival: muss ebenfalls verschoben werden

Nun musste auch das Coastrock Festival absagen. Aber lest selbst:

Liebe Metalfans.

Wie Ihr sicherlich schon erahnen konntet, bleibt auch uns nichts anderes übrig, als das Coastrock V 2020 entgültig abzusagen.

Was uns dabei allerdings froh stimmt ist, dass ein Großteil der Bands bereits für 2021 zugesagt hat und wir zudem einige „Neuverpflichtungen“ präsentieren werden.

2021 wird, so es der Impfstoff will, ein grandioses zweitägiges Coastrock V geben.

Wir werden Euch jetzt nach und nach die Bands präsentieren und freuen uns auf den 24. und 25.09.2021.

Euer Coastrock-Team

Dear metal fans.

As you probably already guessed, we have no choice but to cancel the Coastrock V 2020 for good.

What makes us happy, however, is that the majority of the bands have already confirmed for 2021 and that we will also present some „new signings“.

In 2021, if the vaccine wants, there will be a grandiose two-day Coastrock V.

We will now gradually present the bands to you and look forward to September 24th and 25th, 2021.

Your Coastrock team

https://www.facebook.com/CoastrockFestival/

https://www.coastrock-festival.de/de/