Cold Steel: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Smoking Mirrors (feat. Two-Piece)“

Die Hardcore-Thrasher Cold Steel aus Tampa freuen sich, ihre neue Single Smoking Mirrors (feat. Two-Piece) zu präsentieren, die aus ihrem bevorstehenden Debütalbum Discipline & Punish stammt. Produziert von Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Blood Incantation), wird das neue Album am 7. November über Spinefarm veröffentlicht.

Das Musikvideo zu Smoking Mirrors (feat. Two-Piece) kann hier angesehen werden:

Hier kannst du Smoking Mirrors (feat. Two-Piece) streamen/anhören: https://coldsteel.lnk.to/SmokingMirrors

Zu Smoking Mirrors (ft. Two-Piece äußert sich Cold Steel: “Our goal with Smoking Mirrors (feat. Two-Piece) was to create an uncompromising track that stood apart from the rest of the album. We incorporated elements of hip hop and collaborated with our good friend Dusty from Two-Piece. Nothing stands in the way of this track. It’s a calculated, aggressive, unrelenting tale of vengeance and the thousand-yard stare toward retribution.”

