Convulsif: veröffentlichen Album-Opener „Buried Between One“

Convulsif aus der Schweiz ist wohl eine Band mit einer der ungewöhnlichsten Besetzungen: ein Bass, Schlagzeug, eine Bassklarinette und eine Geige bilden das Quartett, welches, glaube man Hummus Records, Jazz Grindcore macht. Nun gibt es mit Buried Between One einen weiteren Song aus dem Album Extinct, welches Ende der Woche erscheint

Die Band über den Song:

„Buried Between One is the opener of the album – a slow & sturdy rock track bearing tons of distortions. The song is made between more than one influence, namely amongst sludge, stoner, and industrial. A worthy start for the expedition to all the fauna, futures, and follies that have ceased to exist.”

Das Album Extinct erscheint am 23.10. bei Hummus Records.

Hier geht es zum Song: