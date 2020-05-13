Course Of Fate: dritte Singleauskopplung und Video „Endgame“ veröffentlicht

Das brandneue Video von Course Of Fate dritten Singleauskopplung Endgame gibt es hier zu sehen:

Der Song, welcher aus dem kommenden Album Mindweaver stammt, ist nun auf allen Digital- und Streamingplattformen zu hören.

Die Band kommentiert: „All is lost, the waves are smashing ashore and it seems all that is left to do is succumb to the ocean and let the tide wash his sins away. If only it were that simple. The faceless men are still watching, controlling… As life evolves, so does music, evident in the culmination of both traditional and modern elements of rock and metal in this track.“

Drehbuch / Regie: Eivind Gunnesen

Regie: Carl Marius Saugstad

Editing: Carl Marius Saugstad

Cinematografie: Carl Marius Saugstad und Course of Fate

Produced: Course of Fate

mit Ove Tindlund als der Mann mit der Vision

Unser Review zu Mindweaver findet ihr hier.



Course Of Fate

Mindweaver

VÖ digital: 15.05.2020

VÖ physisch: 29.05.2020

ROAR / Soulfood

Vorbestellt werden kann das Werk hier: https://roar.gr/product/course-of-fate-mindweaver-digipack-cd/

Es wird als Tri-fold Digipak CD, Silber/Weiß/Schwarz Marbled Vinyl (limitiert auf 250 Stck.) & Streaming/Download erhältlich sein.

Das Album digital vormerken kann man hier: https://backl.ink/129136643

Course Of Fate sind:

Eivind Gunnesen – Vocals

Kenneth Henriksen – Guitar

Marcus Lorentzen – Guitar

Carl Marius Saugstad – Keyboard

Daniel Nygaard – Bass

Per-Morten Bergseth – Drums

www.facebook.com/courseoffate

www.instagram.com/courseoffate/