Course Of Fate: dritte Singleauskopplung und Video „Endgame“ veröffentlicht

Das brandneue Video von Course Of Fate dritten Singleauskopplung Endgame gibt es hier zu sehen:
Der Song, welcher aus dem kommenden Album Mindweaver stammt, ist nun auf allen Digital- und Streamingplattformen zu hören.
Die Band kommentiert: „All is lost, the waves are smashing ashore and it seems all that is left to do is succumb to the ocean and let the tide wash his sins away. If only it were that simple. The faceless men are still watching, controlling… As life evolves, so does music, evident in the culmination of both traditional and modern elements of rock and metal in this track.“
Drehbuch / Regie: Eivind Gunnesen
Regie: Carl Marius Saugstad
Editing: Carl Marius Saugstad
Cinematografie: Carl Marius Saugstad und Course of Fate
Produced: Course of Fate
mit Ove Tindlund als der Mann mit der Vision
Unser Review zu Mindweaver findet ihr hier.
Course Of Fate
Mindweaver
VÖ digital: 15.05.2020
VÖ physisch: 29.05.2020
ROAR / Soulfood
Vorbestellt werden kann das Werk hier: https://roar.gr/product/course-of-fate-mindweaver-digipack-cd/
Es wird als Tri-fold Digipak CD, Silber/Weiß/Schwarz Marbled Vinyl (limitiert auf 250 Stck.) & Streaming/Download erhältlich sein.
Das Album digital vormerken kann man hier: https://backl.ink/129136643
Course Of Fate sind:
Eivind Gunnesen – Vocals
Kenneth Henriksen – Guitar
Marcus Lorentzen – Guitar
Carl Marius Saugstad – Keyboard
Daniel Nygaard – Bass
Per-Morten Bergseth – Drums
www.facebook.com/courseoffate
www.instagram.com/courseoffate/