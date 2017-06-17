Die legendären britischen Extreme-Metal-Ikonen CRADLE OF FILTH haben die Einzelheiten zum kommenden zwölften Studio-Album bekanntgegeben.

»Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay« erscheint am 22. September über Nuclear Blast. Das umwerfende Cover aus der Feder von Artūrs Bērziņš findet sich über dieser Nachricht. Bērziņš ist das Mastermind hinter dem Artwork, der Fotografie sowie der Videografie des neuen Albums und am besten für seine neo-symbolische Raster-Grafiken und Öl-Gemälde sowie die postmoderne interpretation klassischer Mythen bekannt. Er wird als „heiliges Monster der lettischen Postmoderne“ bezeichnet.

Der berüchtigte Dani Filth kommentiert: „The album is deeply infused with Victorian gothic horror and thus the title is a reflection of that. ‚Cryptoriana‘ implies the Victorian’s infatuation with the supernatural, the grave and the ghoulish. And the subtitle ‚The Seductiveness Of Decay‘ further cements this attraction to death and the glittering lengthy process of self-annihilation.“

Die erste Single von »Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay« wird am 5. Juli erscheinen – ab diesem Datum wird zudem das Album vorbestellbar sein.

Die Band kündigt heute außerdem ihre erste ausgedehnte UK-/Irland-Tour seit Jahren an. Die Tour startet am 30. Oktober in Belfast.

Dani Filth dazu: „We, as a band, are incredibly excited about hitting the UK and Ireland for a full run of dates around All Hallows Eve, as playing the band’s home country is always great fun and the audiences here are very receptive. And nuts. The dates will be the first in a long line of shows that will extend throughout the rest of the World throughout 2018. We aim to be very prolific on the live front, delivering a show worthy of our fan’s exalted expectations and more.“

CRADLE OF FILTH UK & IRELAND TOUR:

30.10. Belfast – Limelight

31.10. Dublin – Academy (Halloween Show)

02.11. Manchester – Academy 2

03.11. Glasgow – Garage

04.11. Birmingham – O2 Institute 2

05.11. Church – Leeds

07.11. Oxford – O2 Academy

08.11. Southampton – Engine Rooms

09.11. Norwich – Waterfront

10.11. London – Electric Ballroom

11.11. Bristol – Bierkeller​

