Crazy Lixx: enthüllen neue Single/Video „Hunt For Danger“ vom kommenden Album „Thrill Of The Bite“

Die schwedischen Hardrocker Crazy Lixx präsentieren ihre neue Single und das offizielle Video Hunt For Danger aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Studioalbum mit dem Titel Thrill Of The Bite, das am 14. Februar 2025 über Frontiers Music Srl erscheinen wird.

Seht euch das offizielle Video zu Hunt For Danger hier an:

Gitarrist Chrisse Olsson kommentiert den neuen Track: „I’m really excited about our next single and music video release for Hunt For Danger, from our upcoming album Thrill Of The Bite. To me, this song is the perfect result of drawing inspiration from all the music I grew up with and all those great bands that influenced me and my musicianship from an early age. A song with a vibe from a time and an era that really made a mark, shaped my life and still inspires me to make music to this day. When I first pitched this song to the band I was fairly convinced that they would like it just as much as I do and I’m extremely proud of the result and everybody’s contribution in making this into what I feel has the potential to become a real Crazy Lixx classic. An obvious choice for a single in my book, and I’m glad the label and the band agreed. This is a song that is sure to take you back in time.“

Sänger Danny Rexon drückt seine Begeisterung für das neue Album aus, indem er sagt: „So stoked to finally reveal the news of our upcoming album, set to be released in February 2025. Even though we did release some new songs on the compilation album earlier this year, it has been quite a while since the fans got a proper full length studio album with all originals, but now we can finally announce that that time is soon upon us. And dare I say that this album is one really worth waiting for? Personally, I’m really proud and happy with how it came out and I think that the response to the two singles we’ve put out so far (Call Of The Wild and Little Miss Dangerous) gives us a clear indication that our fans seem to agree.“

Rexon kommentiert ebenfalls die erste Single: „And just to sweeten the good news even more here we are with another banger from the upcoming album, called Midnight Rebels. Probably one of the happier and more party-friendly songs on the album, but still with that darker lyrical theme (which you might have guessed by now, no?). Happy listening, hope you guys enjoy it!“

Seit der Veröffentlichung des letzten Studioalbums mit Street Lethal im Winter 2021 warten die Fans sehnsüchtig auf neues Material von Crazy Lixx, und obwohl das Compilation-Album Two Shots At Glory (2024) den Zuhörern einige Covers, neue Versionen alter Songs und ein paar neue Tracks bot, ist das nächste Studioalbum das, worauf sie alle sehnsüchtig gewartet haben.

Thrill Of The Bite verspricht, die Rockmusik von Crazy Lixx auf neue Höhen zu heben. Nach dem Erfolg ihres letzten Albums Street Lethal (2021) ist dieses neue Album vollgepackt mit kraftvollen Hymnen, einprägsamen Riffs und Melodien, elektrisierenden Gitarrensoli und der überlebensgroßen Mitsing-Energie, die die Fans von der Band gewohnt sind.

Thrill Of The Bite – Tracklist:

1. Highway Hurricane

2. Who Said Rock N‘ Roll Is Dead

3. Little Miss Dangerous

4. Call Of The Wild

5. Recipe For Revolution

6. Run Run Wild

7. Midnight Rebels

8. Hunt For Danger

9. Final Warning

10. Stick It Out

Das Album enthält Tracks, die die Fähigkeit der Band unterstreichen, ihre nostalgischen Sleaze-Metal-Wurzeln mit ihrer Liebe zu den 80ern und frühen 90ern in Einklang zu bringen, indem sie sich vom extravaganten Heavy Metal und den Filmen dieser Ära inspirieren lassen. Crazy Lixx haben bereits einige Tracks angeteasert, die eine Hinwendung zu einem härteren, riffbetonten Stil andeuten, während sie ihre charakteristischen melodischen Refrains und ihre Glam-beeinflusste Einstellung beibehalten.

Mit Thrill Of The Bite werden Crazy Lixx ihre Herrschaft als eine der führenden schwedischen Retro-Hardrock-Bands fortsetzen, ihr Vermächtnis in der globalen Szene zu festigen und gleichzeitig ihre kreativen Grenzen noch weiter zu verschieben.

Crazy Lixx ist eine schwedische Heavy Metal/Hair Metal/Hard Rock Band aus Malmö, Schweden, die 2002 gegründet wurde. Crazy Lixx sind bekannt für ihre energiegeladenen Auftritte, ihre eingängigen Hooks und ihre unverblümte Wiederbelebung des Glam-Metal-Sounds der späten 80er Jahre und haben sich zu einem Aushängeschild der New Wave of Swedish Sleaze Metal entwickelt. Die Band lässt sich von Bands wie Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Alice Cooper, Ratt, Skid Row und Guns N‘ Roses inspirieren und schafft eine perfekte Mischung aus melodischem Hardrock mit modernen Produktionswerten und einem scharfen Auge (und Ohr) für 80er- und 90er-Nostalgie.

Crazy Lixx erlangten erstmals weltweite Anerkennung mit ihren Durchbruchsalben Loud Minority (2007), New Religion (2010) und Crazy Lixx (2014), darunter Hits wie Blame It On Love, 21 ‚Til I Die, Hell Raising Women und Girls Of The 80s, die allesamt zu Lieblingen der Fans und Klassikern in der modernen Hair-Metal-Gemeinde geworden sind.

Das Line-Up der Band hat sich im Laufe der Jahre verändert, wird aber von Gründer und Frontmann Danny Rexon angeführt, dessen Gesang, Songwriting und Musikproduktionsfähigkeiten die treibende Kraft hinter der Gruppe sind. Neben ihm besteht die Band derzeit aus Bassist und kreativem Sidekick Jens Anderson, den Gitarristen Jens Lundgren und Chrisse Olsson und dem neuesten Mitglied, Schlagzeuger Robin Nilsson.

