Cro-Mags: starten digitalen Pre-Order für neue EP »2020«

Anfang dieses Jahres veröffentlichten Cro-Mags ihr erstes Album seit zwanzig Jahren, mit dem von den Kritikern gefeierten Album In The Beginning. Zum Abschluss dieses Jahres der internationalen Turbulenzen und Krankheiten, kündigt die Band die 6-Song-EP 2020 an, die weltweit am 11. Dezember digital erhältlich sein wird. Die Band veröffentlicht auch den gleichnamigen Track 2020, der all die Frustration und Wut im Cro-Mags-Stil, angesichts des beispiellosen Chaos dieses Jahres, zum Ausdruck bringt.
EP 2020 jetzt vorbestellen: https://Cro-Mags.lnk.to/2020
Stream, kaufe den Titeltrack 2020 hier: https://Cro-Mags.lnk.to/2020single
Die EP selbst ist ungewollt 20 Minuten und 20 Sekunden lang und spielt sich eher wie ein Zeitkapselblick in das als Müllcontainerfeuer bekannte Jahr, 2020 ab. Cro-Mags-Gründer Harley Flanagan erklärt, “Just by coincidence we recorded 20 minutes and 16 seconds of music, so we simply added a few seconds of real-world chaos. The album cover is meant to look like a calendar – 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Inside the booklet there are 12 pictures, one for each month of 2020; and the back is a shot of something I have never seen before in my life – a totally empty New York City. Coronavirus, quarantine, empty streets, brutality, burning buildings, violence and destruction: 2020 is a year none of us will ever forget.”
Am 15. März gedreht, war Cro-Mags einer der ersten Musik-Acts, die ein vollständiges Live-Stream-Set lieferten, die heute als berüchtigte The Quarantine Show bekannt ist, als die USA landesweit gesperrt wurden.
2020 Tracklist:
1. Age Of Quarantine
2. 2020
3. Life On Earth
4. Violence and Destruction
5. Chaos In The Streets
6. Cro-Fusion
“Fast punk and thrashy breakdowns” – Decibel
“The founding band of hardcore punk” – Rolling Stone
“Fast-paced, raw, blazing and blistering” – Consequence Of Sound
“This one’s gonna snap a few bones and blacken an eye” – New Noise
“A two-stepping salute to four-chord classic hardcore” – Metal Hammer
“Heavy grooves, impressive depth and really powerful” – Down For Life
“A hybrid of ‘80s and ‘90s anthemic hardcore full of underlying anger” – Blabbermouth
Cro-Mags sind:
Harley Flanagan – Bass/Gesang
Gabby Abularach – Gitarre
Rocky George – Gitarre
Garry “G-Man” Sullivan – Schlagzeug
