Cro-Mags: starten digitalen Pre-Order für neue EP »2020«

Anfang dieses Jahres veröffentlichten Cro-Mags ihr erstes Album seit zwanzig Jahren, mit dem von den Kritikern gefeierten Album In The Beginning. Zum Abschluss dieses Jahres der internationalen Turbulenzen und Krankheiten, kündigt die Band die 6-Song-EP 2020 an, die weltweit am 11. Dezember digital erhältlich sein wird. Die Band veröffentlicht auch den gleichnamigen Track 2020, der all die Frustration und Wut im Cro-Mags-Stil, angesichts des beispiellosen Chaos dieses Jahres, zum Ausdruck bringt.

EP 2020 jetzt vorbestellen: https://Cro-Mags.lnk.to/2020

Stream, kaufe den Titeltrack 2020 hier: https://Cro-Mags.lnk.to/2020single

Die EP selbst ist ungewollt 20 Minuten und 20 Sekunden lang und spielt sich eher wie ein Zeitkapselblick in das als Müllcontainerfeuer bekannte Jahr, 2020 ab. Cro-Mags-Gründer Harley Flanagan erklärt, “Just by coincidence we recorded 20 minutes and 16 seconds of music, so we simply added a few seconds of real-world chaos. The album cover is meant to look like a calendar – 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Inside the booklet there are 12 pictures, one for each month of 2020; and the back is a shot of something I have never seen before in my life – a totally empty New York City. Coronavirus, quarantine, empty streets, brutality, burning buildings, violence and destruction: 2020 is a year none of us will ever forget.”

Am 15. März gedreht, war Cro-Mags einer der ersten Musik-Acts, die ein vollständiges Live-Stream-Set lieferten, die heute als berüchtigte The Quarantine Show bekannt ist, als die USA landesweit gesperrt wurden.

2020 Tracklist:

1. Age Of Quarantine

2. 2020

3. Life On Earth

4. Violence and Destruction

5. Chaos In The Streets

6. Cro-Fusion

“Fast punk and thrashy breakdowns” – Decibel

“The founding band of hardcore punk” – Rolling Stone

“Fast-paced, raw, blazing and blistering” – Consequence Of Sound

“This one’s gonna snap a few bones and blacken an eye” – New Noise

“A two-stepping salute to four-chord classic hardcore” – Metal Hammer

“Heavy grooves, impressive depth and really powerful” – Down For Life

“A hybrid of ‘80s and ‘90s anthemic hardcore full of underlying anger” – Blabbermouth

Cro-Mags sind:

Harley Flanagan – Bass/Gesang

Gabby Abularach – Gitarre

Rocky George – Gitarre

Garry “G-Man” Sullivan – Schlagzeug

