Crown Lands: unterschreiben weltweiten Vertrag mit InsideOutMusic und veröffentlichen EP „Ritual I“

Das kanadische Progressive Rock-Duo Crown Lands hat in den letzten Jahren viel Anerkennung für ihr selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum erhalten, das 2020 veröffentlicht wurde, gefolgt von dem brillanten Nachfolger Fearless aus dem Jahr 2023. Nun, unter Vertrag bei InsideOutMusic, steht die mit einem Juno Award ausgezeichnete Gruppe bereit, den nächsten Schritt in ihrer Karriere zu gehen. Während das Duo, bestehend aus Sänger und Schlagzeuger Cody Bowles und Multiinstrumentalist Kevin Comeau, an ihrem dritten Studioalbum arbeitet, werden sie zunächst ein Paar ambitionierter Instrumentalalben mit den Titeln Ritual I und Ritual II veröffentlichen. Beide Alben sind mit Drums, Synthesizern und verschiedenen Percussion-Elementen geschichtet, um ein komplexes Klangbild zu schaffen, das sich von allem, was sie zuvor kreiert haben, unterscheidet. Ritual I kann jetzt hier gestreamt werden.

Zu der Veröffentlichung von Ritual I äußert sich Kevin Comeau: „The Ritual project highlights a completely different side of Crown Lands. While the electric side of the band is full of bluster and drama, the Rituals show a more contemplative and meditative side of our music, and serve as world-building albums for the main storyline of our next album.“

Cody Bowles fügt hinzu: „Ritual hopes to illustrate our primal connectedness to the natural world, and suggests a way to listen to that inner awareness that watches all without doing. In easing one’s mind and stilling the thoughts and chatter when listening to this record, we strive to catalyze a deeper connectedness to the present moment that is as peaceful as it is beautiful.“

Der Labelchef von InsideOutMusic, Thomas Waber, ergänzt: „Crown Lands are one of the most exciting young bands in our genre and we are proud and excited to be releasing their new albums. We see a very bright future for these young Canadians!“

Seht euch das Video mit Cody und Kevin an, in dem beide über die Bedeutung von Ritual sprechen:

Ritual I wurde während der unsicheren Zeit der Pandemie aufgenommen, als die Band nicht ins Studio gehen oder touren konnte. Bowles und Comeau suchten nach einem kreativen Ventil. Bowles erklärt: „I suppose this record became our act of defiance against stagnation, in a time when so many familiar lights around us flickered out in the deafening silence. It was a glimmer in our darkness.“ Er fügt hinzu: “Ritual I was made during a tumultuous time in our lives, alongside producer Justin Meli in our little B Room at Chalet Recording Studios. It served as a reprieve from the upending haze of the pandemic, far from the high-pressure studio sessions that typically accompanied the pursuit of our mainstream sound.“

Ritual I – Trackliste:

1. Dawn

2. The Storm

3. Vigil

4. Dusk

5. The Serpent

Das atemberaubende Artwork für beide Ritual-EPs wurde von Justyna Koziczak erstellt.

Bowles fasst zusammen: „It felt liberating to be so free with our creativity, and it was the next logical step for Kev and I, both in musicality and in scope: more textures, more strings, more complexity. We hope you enjoy these two journeys into unknown realms, and uncover the mysteries of the Ritual for yourself.“

