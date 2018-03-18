Die irischen Szene-Urgesteine CRUACHAN melden sich pünktlich zu ihrem 25-jährigen Jubiläum mit einem neuen Album zurück: „Nine Years Of Blood“ wird am 27. April 2018 über Trollzorn veröffentlicht!

Der achte Longplayer der charismatischen Mitbegründer des Folk-Metal-Genres wurde zusammen mit Michael Richards in den Trackmix Studios / Dublin produziert und bietet zwölf abwechslungsreiche, mitreißend epische Hymnen. Donnernde Schwermetall-Attacken, stürmische Black-Metal-Ausbrüche und exzellent dosierte Folk-Einlagen zeigen CRUACHAN in Hochform!

Eine erste Hörprobe gibt er hier mit dem Song „The Harp, The Lion, The Dragon and The Sword„: https://youtu.be/HwbAkxSMjHQ

Tracklist:

01. I am Tuan

02. Hugh O’Neill – Earl of Tyrone

03. Blood and Victory

04. Queen of War

05. The Battle of the Yellow Ford

06. Cath na Brioscaí

07. The Harp, The Lion, The Dragon and The Sword

08. An Ale Before Battle

09. Nine Years of Blood

10. The Siege of Kinsale

11. Flight of the Earls

12. Back Home in Derry

