Die irischen Szene-Urgesteine CRUACHAN melden sich pünktlich zu ihrem 25-jährigen Jubiläum mit einem neuen Album zurück: „Nine Years Of Blood“ wird am 27. April 2018 über Trollzorn veröffentlicht!
Der achte Longplayer der charismatischen Mitbegründer des Folk-Metal-Genres wurde zusammen mit Michael Richards in den Trackmix Studios / Dublin produziert und bietet zwölf abwechslungsreiche, mitreißend epische Hymnen. Donnernde Schwermetall-Attacken, stürmische Black-Metal-Ausbrüche und exzellent dosierte Folk-Einlagen zeigen CRUACHAN in Hochform!
Eine erste Hörprobe gibt er hier mit dem Song „The Harp, The Lion, The Dragon and The Sword„: https://youtu.be/HwbAkxSMjHQ
Tracklist:
01. I am Tuan
02. Hugh O’Neill – Earl of Tyrone
03. Blood and Victory
04. Queen of War
05. The Battle of the Yellow Ford
06. Cath na Brioscaí
07. The Harp, The Lion, The Dragon and The Sword
08. An Ale Before Battle
09. Nine Years of Blood
10. The Siege of Kinsale
11. Flight of the Earls
12. Back Home in Derry