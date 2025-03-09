Cryptosis: neues Video für den Track „Ascending“ veröffentlicht

Die niederländischen Future-Metaller Cryptosis haben ihr beeindruckendes zweites Album Celestial Death über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Zur Unterstützung der Veröffentlichung des Albums, aber auch um eine weitere Facette des äußerst vielseitigen Materials von Celestial Death zu präsentieren, wird ein neues Video der Filmproduktionsfirma F/53 zum Song Ascending vorgestellt, das hier zu sehen ist:

Cryptosis kommentiere das neue Video und das Album wie folgt: „We’re thrilled to unveil Ascending, the fourth and final single from our new album Celestial Death! The full album is available as of TODAY! This track dives into a future where humanity uploads its consciousness to a vast digital cloud, blurring the lines between reality and virtual existence. Ascending captures both the allure and the unsettling consequences of this technological leap. It is reflecting on the haunting permanence of a life disconnected from the physical world. Musically, it blends ethereal melodies with steady old school rhythms, building toward an epic climax at the end of the song. This song marks a powerful conclusion to the journey leading up to Celestial Death. An album that’s darker, heavier, and more atmospheric than anything we’ve done before!”

Cryptosis live 2025:

29.03.2025 Enschede (The Netherlands) – Metropool (Album release show)

10.05.2025 Eibergen (The Netherlands) – Achterhoeks Metalfest

30.05.2025 Hoogeveen (The Netherlands) – Graveland Festival

07.06.2025 Steyr (Austria) – Röda

06.09.2025 Dronten (The Netherlands) – Dronten MetalFest

18.10.2025 Monterrey (Mexico) – Cacique Metal Fest

13.11.2025 Aabenraa (Denmark) – Sønderjyllandshallen

Weitere Termine werden in Kürze bekannt gegeben…

Stay tuned für weitere Aktivitäten und Neuigkeiten zu Cryptosis und Celestial Death in Kürze.

Cryptosis Line-Up:

Laurens Houvast – Vocals, Guitars

Frank te Riet – Bass, Mellotron, Synths, Backing vocals

Marco Prij – Drums

Cryptosis online:

www.cryptosis.net

www.facebook.com/CryptosisNL

https://www.instagram.com/cryptosis_band