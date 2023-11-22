Startseite
Cryptosis: veröffentlichen neue Single “Master Of Life”

“The Silent Call” EP erscheint am 1. Dezember

Cryptosis haben ein weiteres Video zu dem Song Master Of Life veröffentlicht, das im Visualizer mit dem Artwork von Kuba Sokólski und der Animation von Frank / https://brandstichters.design hier zu sehen ist:

Cryptosis kommentieren die Single wie folgt: Master Of Life propels listeners into a realm where traditional metal meets the avant-garde, forging a new frontier in the ever-evolving landscape of extreme music. Prepare to be captivated by the bold, the dynamic, and the extraordinary. As Master Of Life unfolds, the lyrics become a poignant commentary on the delicate balance between technological advancement and the preservation of human essence.“

Weitere Infos zur Band und zur neuen EP könnt ihr hier nachlesen:

