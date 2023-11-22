New Years Day: kündigen neues Album „Half Black Heart“ für den 01.03.2024 an

Die Rockband New Years Day freut sich, ihr fünftes Studioalbum Half Black Heart ankündigen zu können, das am 1. März 2024 veröffentlicht werden soll. Außerdem erschienen ist die neue Single Secrets, die man jetzt hier streamen kann: https://newyearsday.lnk.to/HalfBlackHeart.

“The album Half Black Heart holds a deep significance for us. While it’s common for musicians to express affection for their albums, this one truly stands out to me”, sagt Ash Costello. “It feels like the culmination of all the hard work and growth we’ve experienced while creating our previous albums coming together. We’ve taken everything we’ve learned from those songs and poured it into this record.“

Sie sagt weiter: “One of the reasons why Half Black Heart is so special is because we were able to reunite with our original lineup. By adding Jeremy Valentyne, Brandon Wolfe and Trixx to the mix, we tapped into the original sound that initially defined New Years Day. It allowed it to evolve into an authentic representation of who we are today! The title Half Black Heart visually symbolizes the essence of our band. It represents the duality that has always been a part of us – half red, half black; half heavy, half poppy; half dark, half fun, half metal and half rock. We have always embraced our unique identity, but with this album, we truly harnessed the fearlessness that New Years Day embodies and translated it into our music.”

Über die neue Single fügt Costello hinzu: „Secrets is about something I feel we have all been through at some point. With this song, I started by confronting myself with the question, „What is truly disturbing me right now?“. The answer that echoed in my mind was simple yet profound: secrets. We’ve all experienced that unsettling sensation when we sense that someone close to us is concealing something. It’s an intuitive feeling that gnaws at our core, leaving us with a sinking sensation in our stomachs. The weight of these hidden truths can be enough to bury you. This song serves as a realization that enough is enough.”

Half Black Heart Tracklist:

1. Vampyre

2. Half Black Heart

3. Hurts Like Hell

4. Secrets

5. Fearless

6. Bullet Proof

7. Burn It All Down

8. Enemy

9. I Still Believe

10. Unbreak My Heart

11. So Sick

12. Creature Of Habit

New Years Day sind:

Ash Costello – Vocals

Nikki Misery – Lead Guitar

Jeremy Valentyne – Guitar

Brandon Wolfe – Bass

Trixx – Drums

https://www.facebook.com/nydrock

https://nydrock.com/