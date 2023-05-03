District 19: präsentiert stolz neue Namen vom diesjährigen Line-Up des Eindhoven Metal Meetings

Das lauteste Festival der Niederlande, das Eindhoven Metal Meeting, findet statt am

8. und 9. Dezember 2023 auf dem renommierten Effenaar-Gelände in Eindhoven statt.

District 19 verkündet diese neun Bands (als letzte?) Neuzugänge für das Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2023:

Die vollständige Aufstellung (33) bis jetzt:

Sodom (DE) / Shining (SE) / Necrophobic (SE)

Vomitory (SE) / Cult Of Fire (CZ) / Urgehal (NO)

Holy Moses (DE) / Thy Light (BR/UK) / Sulphur Aeon (DE)

Lvcifyre (UK) / Caronte (IT) / In Aphelion (SE/NL)

Cyclone (BE) / Moribund Oblivion (TR) / Graceless (NL)

Whiskey Ritual (IT) / Profanity (DE) / Haliphron (NL)

Theotoxin (A) / Serpents Oath (BE) / Darvaza (IT/NO)

Ellende (DE) / Chris Holmes‘ Mean Man (US) / Spasm (CZ)

Wrang (NL) / Massive Assault (NL) / Cryptosis (NL)

Helleruin (NL) / Koldbrann (NO) / Mentors (US)

Bodyfarm (NL) / Overkill (US) / Misþyrming (ÍS)

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.nl

Festival-Info: https://www.eindhovenmetalmeeting.com