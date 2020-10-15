Darkness: veröffentlichen neues Video

Die Thrasher Darkness haben das offizielle Video zu ihrer neuen Single Every Time You Curse Me veröffentlicht, schaut es euch hier an:
Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album Over And Out, das am 27.11.2020 bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird. Es ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP in unterschiedlichen Farben sowie als Download & Stream erhältlich und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/overandout
Over And Out wurde von Cornelius Rambadt im Rambado Recordings Studio aufgenommen und gemischt sowie von Dennis Koehne im DK Studio gemastert. Die Illustration auf dem Coverartwork stammt von Timon Kokott.
Every Time You Curse Me (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/n7ctuCXkobI
CD Digipak
1. Every Time You Curse Me
2. Dawn Of The Dumb
3. Over And Out
4. Slave To The Grind
5. Tinkerbell Must Die (Live In Osaka, Japan)
6. Armageddon
7. Faded Pictures (Unplugged)
Ltd. Vinyl LP
Side A
Every Time You Curse Me
Dawn Of The Dumb
Over And Out
Side B
Slave To The Grind
Tinkerbell Must Die (Live In Osaka, Japan)
Armageddon
Faded Pictures (Unplugged)
Darkness live:
16.07.2021 SE Jönköping – Klubb Dissonans
04.06.2021 DE Kirchdorf – Bavarian Battle Open Air
01.07.2021 RU Pereslavl – AZIMUT Hotel
10.09.2021 US New York (NY) – Market Hotel
03.12.2021 DE Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle (Ruhrpott Metal Meeting)
http://www.darkness-thrash.com
https://www.facebook.com/darknessdeathsquad
https://www.instagram.com/darkness_thrashofficial
https://spoti.fi/2QIrFpO