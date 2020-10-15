Darkness: veröffentlichen neues Video

Die Thrasher Darkness haben das offizielle Video zu ihrer neuen Single Every Time You Curse Me veröffentlicht, schaut es euch hier an:

Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album Over And Out, das am 27.11.2020 bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird. Es ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP in unterschiedlichen Farben sowie als Download & Stream erhältlich und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/overandout

Over And Out wurde von Cornelius Rambadt im Rambado Recordings Studio aufgenommen und gemischt sowie von Dennis Koehne im DK Studio gemastert. Die Illustration auf dem Coverartwork stammt von Timon Kokott.

Every Time You Curse Me (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/n7ctuCXkobI

Darkness – Over And Out

CD Digipak

1. Every Time You Curse Me

2. Dawn Of The Dumb

3. Over And Out

4. Slave To The Grind

5. Tinkerbell Must Die (Live In Osaka, Japan)

6. Armageddon

7. Faded Pictures (Unplugged)

Ltd. Vinyl LP

Side A

Every Time You Curse Me

Dawn Of The Dumb

Over And Out

Side B

Slave To The Grind

Tinkerbell Must Die (Live In Osaka, Japan)

Armageddon

Faded Pictures (Unplugged)

Darkness live:

16.07.2021 SE Jönköping – Klubb Dissonans

04.06.2021 DE Kirchdorf – Bavarian Battle Open Air

01.07.2021 RU Pereslavl – AZIMUT Hotel

10.09.2021 US New York (NY) – Market Hotel

03.12.2021 DE Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle (Ruhrpott Metal Meeting)

http://www.darkness-thrash.com

https://www.facebook.com/darknessdeathsquad

https://www.instagram.com/darkness_thrashofficial

https://spoti.fi/2QIrFpO