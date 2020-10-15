LÜT: veröffentlichen ihren neuen Song „Strictly Business“ und das neue neue Video zum Song „Viepå“

Du brauchst einen Wecker? Keine Sorge, die norwegischen Punks LÜT bringen ihn dir mit ihrer impulsiven neuen Single Strictly Business.

Egal wie gut oder schlecht du geschlafen hast – LÜT liefern dir deine tägliche Dosis Adrenlalin, um dich in weniger als drei Sekunden startklar zu machen. Strictly Business ist voller Power, Drive und treibenden Drum Beats.

Diese schnell lebige Hymne zeigt LÜT von ihrer Punk Rock Seite, hat aber auch großartige Gitarrenmelodien zu bieten. Das Adrenalinlevel von Strictly Business ist vergleichbar zu einer Achterbahnfahrt voller dynamischer Rockmusik. Mit dieser Single liefern LÜT eine akustische Dopaminladung die dich wach rüttelt!

Die Band sagt folgendes zum neuen Song:

Strictly Business is one of our most honest (but at the same time a pretty not serious) songs. The song is about how happy the people around us really should be to be a part of our lives. It’s mainly about tiny little, stupid things we’re annoyed about with these people; Moms, the girls in the pub who doesn’t like us back, or even stupid things our bandmates do. The song was originally written for a Christmas-themed tv-commercial, so you can try picturing that…!

Der Sommer ist noch nicht vorbei! Vielleicht war der Sommer 2020 nicht der beste unserer Zeit, aber die norwegischen Punks LÜT bringen auf Viepå das Sommerfeeling zurück!

Viepå spiegelt das Lebensgefühl der jungen wilden Punkrocker aus Norwegen wieder, die mit ihren Gitarrenriffs, einem guten Refrain und dem typisch energetischen LÜT Sound zeigen, dass es für junge Menschen keine Grenzen gibt. Denn Viepå klingt wie Freiheit – es ist eine klangliche Erfahrung eines Strandausfluges, bei dem man die Seeluft und die letzten warmen Strahlen der Spätsommersonne genießt.

Was die Band zum Song sagt:

„After playing three concerts, in less than 24 hours in Bergen, Oslo and Gothenburg, we had to ask ourselves; how the hell are we coping with this? This questionbecame the self-examination and the song Viepå. A tribute to the „drive“ you only find inyoung people loving what they do. Viepå is a true rock anthem and takes us back to asummer without restrictions and inhibitions among the best of friends. A personal favoriteon our upcoming album. God, we miss those times..“