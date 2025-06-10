Daron Malakian & Scars On Broadway: kündigen erstes neues Album seit 2018 an – neuer Song „Killing Spree“ jetzt veröffentlicht

Nach der erfolgreichen ausverkauften Stadiontour von System Of A Down in Südamerika kehrt Daron Malakian mit Scars On Broadway zurück und präsentiert jetzt einen neuen Song inklusive Musikvideo. Killing Spree kündigt das mit Spannung erwartete dritte Studioalbum von dem Grammy®-Preisträgern Scars On Broadway mit dem Titel Addicted To The Violence an, das am 18. Juli erscheint.

Killing Spree lässt keine Fragen offen und setzt mit provokanten Texten und einer kompromisslosen, aber unbestreitbaren Darbietung den Ton für dieses neue Kapitel – es bereitet uns auf ein Album vor, das sich nicht vor unbequemen Wahrheiten scheut. Seht euch das Video hier an:

„It’s a taboo topic people might be afraid to talk about“, sagt Malakian über Killing Spree. „Kids have rebelled forever. Mental disorders have always been there too. In the last 15 years, we’ve seen a generation that will walk into school and kill other students. I’m not glamorizing or advocating it. I’m just saying, ‘The kids are on a fucking killing spree.’ It’s what I see in front of me. I’m not just talking about killings either. You’ll see a lady who’s getting beaten up on the subway and people around her aren’t even helping; they’re fucking recording on their iPhones. We had automatic weapons fifty years ago, and nobody was doing this. I blame the mindset. We now have a generation that is so detached and desensitized. They’re totally unemotional and unempathetic. There’s no respect for life.“

Malakian hat in den letzten Jahren akribisch an dem Werk Addicted To The Violence gearbeitet. Er übernahm die Rolle des Hauptschöpfers des Projekts – komponierte, produzierte und performte – und erhielt Unterstützung von seinen langjährigen Bandkollegen Orbel Babayan (Gitarre) und Roman Lomtadze (Schlagzeug).

„As far as the process goes, I’m always writing songs, because it’s the only way I know how to live. It’s my purpose. When I write, I try to stay honest. I don’t put myself in a box, which is why you have both heavy and mid-tempo material. It takes you through different feelings, and that’s what I’ve always done. If I was a painter, I wouldn’t tell myself, ‘I can’t use these colors.’ So, all the colors are available to me. All the emotions are also available, because we go through each one of them as people. I’m expressing everything I can“, erklärt Malakian.

Er fügt hinzu: „I’m just as proud of Scars as I am of System Of A Down. This is another musical outlet for me. I think it’s some of the best stuff I have to offer. I’m blessed that I can still do this and write songs every day.“ Addicted To The Violence ist eine Achterbahnfahrt aus Aggression, Verletzlichkeit, Satire und Seele.

Addicted To Violence – Trackliste:

1. Killing Spree

2. Satan Hussein

3. Done Me Wrong

4. The Shame Game

5. Destroy The Power

6. Your Lives Burn

7. Imposter

8. You Destroy You

9. Watch That Girl

10. Addicted To The Violence

Der Songwriter, Sänger, Produzent und Multi-Instrumentalist Daron Malakian schöpft aus einer grenzenlosen Palette. Wie beim Malen eines sich bewegenden Ziels integriert er nahtlos Elemente aus Rock, Punk, Metal, Pop, Psychedelia, Elektronik und armenischen Klängen in einen lebendigen Sound, der von Traditionen losgelöst und nur von Inspiration geleitet ist. Die Musik wächst und entwickelt sich mit ihm. Unter dem Namen Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway geht er weiterhin mit einem alchemistischen offenen Herzen, einer absurden Wertschätzung für das Absurde und der Detailverliebtheit eines Künstlers an sein Werk heran. Malakian wurde zunächst weltweit als Mitbegründer, Songwriter, Sänger, Produzent (neben Rick Rubin) und Gitarristen von System Of A Down bekannt, dessen Vermächtnis über 42 Millionen verkaufte Alben, einen Grammy® Award und unzählige ausverkaufte Stadionkonzerte umfasst. Nun haben ihn derselbe kreative Instinkt und innere Kompass zu Addicted To The Violence geführt.

