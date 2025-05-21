David Reece: unterschreibt bei Bravewords Records für ein neues Bangalore Choir Album

BraveWords Records freut sich, die Verpflichtung von David Reece für ein neues Studioalbum von Bangalore Choir bekannt zu geben, das 2026 veröffentlicht werden soll.

David Reece äußert sich zur Zusammenarbeit mit BraveWords Records: „I am joining the BraveWords Records family for the release of the new Bangalore Choir album! I see BraveWords Records doing great things and I know that the team behind Bangalore Choir there will work tirelessly for this next phase of the band. I meet many Bangalore Choir fans while playing my live shows and see the response in the audience to such classics like Angel In Black, All Or Nothin, Just One Night and I feel this new album represents what them and I feel to be what Bangalore Choir is all about.“

Seht euch hier seine Video-Botschaft an:

Giles Lavery, A&R von BraveWords Records, fügt hinzu: „Signing David Reece to BraveWords Records marks a new and exciting chapter in my longtime friendship with this great artist and singer! David and I have been friends and worked together a long time, through many ups and downs… One of those ups was seeing him on numerous major festival stages around Europe in the last few years as a sober, clear-headed and well-focused man, one of those lows was quite some time ago in the previous decade after a no-filter and ‚to the point‘ heated exchange between us, where we both ended up in a near brawl with each other in a UK Holiday Inn on the 3rd floor at 2am — so who says this isn’t a full contact sport?! Needless to say, our friendship has survived all that and more… David and I continue to be honest with each other and we are both pulling no punches on delivering the best album he has done in many many years. I feel the new upcoming Bangalore Choir album is one of his best yet, we got about halfway on the last record to that On Target sound, but with this new one I can say that we have hit the mark for real… It’s 1992 all over again!“

David Reece wird im Herbst auf Tour gehen und Girlschool sowie seine Labelkollegen Alcatrazz unterstützen. David Reece’s Bangalore Choir wird ein mitreißendes Set aus Hits von Accept und Bangalore Choir präsentieren und dabei eine der markantesten Stimmen im Heavy Metal zur Geltung bringen. Diese Tour markiert zudem das Debüt seiner neu aufgelegten Version von Bangalore Choir.

Girlschool – Tourtermine

w/ David Reece’s Bangalore Choir, Alcatrazz

25/Nov BE – Kortrijk | DVG

27/Nov DE – Kassel | Goldgrube

28/Nov DE – Passau | Zauberberg

29/Nov AT – Steyr | Kulturverein Röda

02/Dec CZ – Olomouc | Bounty Rock Cafe

05/Dec DE – Selb | Rockclub Nordbayern

06/Dec DE – Mörlenbach/Weiher | Live Music Hall

07/Dec DE – Dortmund | Musiktheater Pi

Tickets: https://bit.ly/4j42NUm

David Reece, der amerikanische Sänger, erlangte 1987 internationale Bekanntheit in der Hard-Rock-Community, als er Accept beitrat und den ikonischen Udo Dirkschneider ersetzte. Mit Accept veröffentlichte er 1989 das Album Eat The Heat, das zwar innerhalb der treuen europäischen Fangemeinde von Accept umstritten war, jedoch in der breiteren Hard-Rock- und AOR-Community gleichermaßen Anerkennung fand. Davids Stimme passte perfekt zu der damals angestrebten, stärker amerikanisch geprägten Heavy-Rock-Richtung der Band sowie zu den Heavy-Metal-Elementen, die auf dem Album reichlich vorhanden sind. So wurden Songs wie Generation Clash und XTC schnell zu Klassikern des Rockradios der späten 80er Jahre und sind bis heute bei den Fans beliebt.

Nach seinem Ausscheiden aus Accept im Jahr 1990 ließ David keine Zeit verstreichen und gründete Bangalore Choir, eine Band, die seine enormen Gesangstalente und erstklassigen Songwriting-Fähigkeiten zur Schau stellte. Das Debütalbum der Band, On Target, wurde 1992 über Giant Records veröffentlicht und ist ein Album, das von Liebhabern des melodischen Heavy Rocks weltweit geschätzt wird. Doch leider verhinderte die Umstellung des Radioprogramms auf die damals aufkommende Grunge-Bewegung, dass eine vielversprechende junge Band den weltweiten Durchbruch erreichte, den sie mit dem Album einige Jahre früher hätte erreichen können.

David hat seitdem viele Bands wie Bonfire, Wicked Sensation, EZ Livin‘ und zuletzt Iron Allies geleitet, aber er hatte immer das Gefühl, dass mit Bangalore Choir noch etwas Unvollendetes offen war. Er hat das Projekt mit gelegentlichen Veröffentlichungen wiederbelebt, was uns zu den aktuellen Neuigkeiten bringt: Das neueste Album von Bangalore Choir steht in den Startlöchern, dessen Titel derzeit ein gut gehütetes Geheimnis ist. Es ist jedoch sicher zu sagen, dass dieses Album all das bieten wird, was Fans von On Target geliebt haben.

