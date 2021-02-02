Debauchery: lassen den „Bloodking“ los

Die Death Metaller Debauchery haben das offizielle Video zur ersten Single vom kommenden Album Monster Metal veröffentlicht.

Schaut euch das Video zu Bloodking – mit Gastvocals von Tim „Ripper“ Owens – hier an:

Das Cover Artwork des Albums wurde von Mastermind Gurrath selbst gestaltet. Dennis Ward kümmerte sich um den Mix und das Mastering der Songs.

Freut euch auf 100% Debauchery Monster Metal mit ordentlich Groove, fetten Riffs, bösen Vocals und den bandtypischen Texten. Ferner wird die Trinity Of Blood Gods für die 3-CD Digipak Version des Album wieder zusammenfinden.

Monster Metal erscheint am 21. Mai 2021 bei Massacre Records und wird als 3-CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP in verschiedenen Farben, streng limitiertes Box Set mit exklusivem Inhalt sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein. Hier kann man es bereits vorbestellen bzw. sich vormerken » https://lnk.to/monstermetal

Debauchery – Monster Metal

Pre-order » https://lnk.to/monstermetal

3-CD Digipak



CD 1: Debauchery – Monster Metal

1. Bloodking

2. Skull Mountain

3. Debauchery Warmachine

4. Metal To The Bone

5. Blood God Eternal

6. Hate Kill Murder

7. Monster Metal

8. Debauchery Blood God

9. The Godmachines March To War

10. Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods

CD 2: Balgeroth – Böse Bis Ins Blut

1. Blutgott

2. Die Belagerung von Knochenheim

3. Böse bis ins Blut

4. Hassen Töten Morden

5. Drachenungeheuer

CD 3: Blood God – Metal To The Bone

1. Monster Metal

2. Debauchery Warmachine

3. The Godmachines March To War

4. Blood God Eternal

5. Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods

6. Debauchery Blood God

7. Metal To The Bone

Vinyl LP



Side A

Bloodking

Skull Mountain

Debauchery Warmachine

Metal To The Bone

Blood God Eternal

Side B

Hate Kill Murder

Monster Metal

Debauchery Blood God

The Godmachines March To War

Warmachine Of The Chaos Gods

Death Metal / German Metal / Hard Rock

3-CD Digipak • Ltd. Vinyl LP • Ltd. Box Set • Digital

Release: 21/05/2021

https://www.debauchery.de

https://www.facebook.com/DebaucheryBand

https://twitter.com/debaucheryband

https://www.instagram.com/debaucherybloodgod

https://www.youtube.com/user/DebaucheryBG

https://spoti.fi/31yzhP8

Quelle: Massacre Records