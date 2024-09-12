Defences: veröffentlichen neue Single „Shadowlight“

Die britischen Metalcore Aufsteiger Defences legen mit Shadowlight den Titelsong aus ihrem gleichnamigen Studioalbum vor, das am 8. November 2024 über Long Branch Records erscheint.

Im September gibt das Quintett aus der Nähe von London beim Reeperbahnfestival in Hamburg sein Livedebüt in Deutschland und präsentiert dort Songs aus dem neuen Album erstmalig live. Im November und Dezember begleiten Defences dann ihre Labelkollegen von Rising Insane bei ausgewählten Daten ihrer Deutschlandtour (Tickets und Termine hier).

„This song talks retrospectively about the process of exploring your inner darkness“, erzählt Sängerin Cherry Duesbury. „This involves uncovering discarded, repressed and rejected parts of yourself and shedding a light on them, working through the uncomfortable, painful things we don’t like about ourselves, and our fears. Being conscious of these things leads to acceptance, which leads to self awareness. This process, known as Shadow Work, is something that has become an important part of my life. As difficult as it is, I frequently find myself facing my darkness and learning to understand it more deeply, or from a different perspective, eventually embracing it as part of me, rather than ignoring it and hoping it goes away. The lyrics for ‚Shadowlight‘ were actually written in an attempt at foreshadowing, or manifestation before I’d even begun to do any of the work. It’s an ongoing thing you never really stop doing, a healing journey that lasts a lifetime. I think that’s the vibe you get by the song’s conclusion. I remember being quite nervous about showing these vocals to the guys when I first demoed my ideas, because it felt incredibly raw at the time, almost to the point of being cheesy. To be singing about learning to love all of myself, especially when I hadn’t really yet. Luckily they all loved it, I hope everyone else does too!“

Mit Millionen von Streams auf den bisherigen Katalog im Rücken präsentieren Defences aus Hertfordshire, U.K., nun ihr Label-Debüt. Mehr dazu hier: