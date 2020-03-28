Desertfest Berlin 2020: das beliebte kultige Stoner Spektakel vom 01.05 – 03.05.2020 fällt aus

Leider ist es nun amtlich: Das Desertfest Berlin vom 01.05 – 03.05.2020 in der Arena Kreuzberg fällt in diesem Jahr wegen der Corona-Pandemie aus!

Einen Ersatztermin in diesem Jahr wird es nicht geben, das nächste Desertfest in Berlin wird das Desertfest 2021 sein! Die bereits gekauften Karten behalten ihre Gültigkeit für das Desertfest 2021, welches dann die 10TH Anniversary Edition sein wird! Dieses findet, wie üblich, Anfang Mai statt! Time For Metal wird auch 2021 wieder für euch dabei sein!

Hier das Statement des Veranstalters:

Dear Desert Rockers,

sad news today from our Desertfest headquarters.

It is with such a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Desertfest Berlin 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The current dramatic and worldwide situation leads us to the point, where we are unable to continue with the event in any capacity.

We have been working with all our powers on a possible postponement of this edition but it seems like there’s no other way, so we will come back in 2021 even stronger, with the 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION of Desertfest Berlin! We hope this gives you as much hope about the future as it does to us! We will inform you about the exact dates for our 2021 edition as soon as possible!

Ticket holders can keep their tickets. They will remain VALID for the 10th anniversary of Desertfest, and not only that but we also plan to provide a little surprise to all of you that showed us your trust and supported us by buying a ticket for 2020 already.

Of course you can also return them and get your money back if you can not make it to the 2021 edition but now, more than ever, we would need your solidarity and would be thankful for your support by keeping your tickets.

The whole DF Berlin team would like to thank you all, dear fans and friends, for being so patient and positive in the last couple of weeks.

Health comes first and our hearts and hopes are with all of you, dear friends, fans, musicians and crews all over the world.

Stay safe and healthy, better times will come and we will all rock again.

Much Love from Berlin,

Your Desertfest Team