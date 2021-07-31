Detset: veröffentlichen eine neue Single mit Musikvideo „So Offended“

Detset ist einer der erfrischendsten Künstler, die Finnland seit langem hervorgebracht hat. Nach der Single Graves veröffentlicht die Band nun ihre neue Single So Offended!

Detsets Sänger Sami Silvennoinen kommentiert die fesselnde und zugleich emotionale aktuelle Single wie folgt: „The song is about free speech. People can’t laugh at their own life and think that everyone else is thinking and doing everything wrong. The song is about saying whatever you like, wherever you want. Don’t be offended by somebody’s words. Live your own way without caring what other people think. Also, remember to face every person as a human. Don’t judge anyone. We have our own weight to carry.“

Die Inspiration für die visuelle Seite der Band beschreibt Sami so: „It is a very important part of Detset. We try to show our vision on screen as much as it shows in our music. Our inspiration for the visual side is the collaboration of every bandmate’s mind blending together and it shows in our promo pictures and videos,” und ergänzt, “thanks also Carolin Büttner and Riku Seppälä who have worked us with pictures and videos. Their effort can’t be understated.“

Detset bedeutet Ausdruck ohne jede Zensur. Detset bedeutet für die Band auch Zusammenhalt. Noch vor Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums haben Detset bereits Meilensteine erreicht, wovon viele Bands während ihrer gesamten Karriere nur träumen. Detset haben den finnischen Festival-Parcours erobert, sie spielten zahlreiche Support-Shows. Habt ihr das erste Video Graves verpasst? Dann schaut es euch hier an: