Detset: veröffentlichen ihre dritte Single inklusive Video zu „The Mechanic“

Nach den Singles Graves und So Offended veröffentlicht die Band nun ihre dritte Single The Mechanic.

Frontmann Sami Silvennoinen sagt über die neue Single:

„The Mechanic is a song we did not consider as a single candidate at first, but as time went on we really started to feel like this song had something special and we are excited to be releasing it as our third single and video. This video was written, shot, cut, and edited by the band so it does have a special meaning to us as we created everything from start to finish.”