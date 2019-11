Disc 1 & LP Tracklisting Institutional Man Don’t Tell The Kids Black Hunter Of The Heart Stay Out Of My Mind Big Sister Double Monday Golden Rules Dying In America This Is Your Life

Disc 2 – BONUS / LIVE Angry Machines Tour 1997 Jesus Mary and The Holy Ghost – Straight Through The Heart Don’t Talk To Strangers Double Monday Hunter Of The Heart Holy Diver Heaven and Hell Long Live Rock and Roll Man On The Silver Mountain Rainbow In The Dark The Last In Line The Mob Rules We Rock