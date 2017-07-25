Don Broco haben ihre brandneue Single Technology via SharpTone Records veröffentlicht. Technology ist eine weitere großartige Rockhymne des Quartetts aus Bedford, mit harten Riffs und mächtigen Refrains. Die Single feierte Premiere auf der BBC Radio 1 Rock Show, wo sie das erste mal von Frank Carter gespielt wurde, der Dan P. Carter vertreten hatte.

Frontmann Rob Damiani sagt zur Single folgendes:

Technology is about a casual swipe through Instagram that ended up in me unfollowing a load of mates. In reality my friends are not vain, self obsessed, PDA loving show offs so I’m blaming social media and the habitual nature of sharing every waking moment of your life online.

Das nicht von dieser Welt stammende Video begleitet den Track mit Fokus auf die Band aus der Sicht eines durch die Social Media-Welt scrollendes Smartphone. Don Broco spielen eine Show während zeitgleich eine katastrophale Alien-Invasion stattfindet, die vom selbstvergessenen Smartphone-Besitzer aber nicht realisiert wird… bis hin zum eigenen frühzeitigen Tod. So etwas habt ihr noch nie gesehen!

Über das Video erzählt Rob weiter:

We’re all addicted to our phones, so for the video we thought it would be fun to see if an alien invasion was enough for us to put the phones down for a minute… turns out it’s not. In the video game you get to fight off the alien army as each band member and I shoot microphones out my hands which is pretty awesome.