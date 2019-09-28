Double Crush Syndrome: veröffentlichen neue Single „Death To Pop“ vom kommenden Album „Death To Pop“

Double Crush Syndrome veröffentlichen heute ihre neue Single / Title-Track Death To Pop vom kommenden Album Death To Pop, welches am 25. Oktober 2019 via Arising Empire escheinen wird!
Schaut euch das Musikvideo Death To Pop hier an:
Holt euch den Song hier: https://DoubleCrushSyndrome.lnk.to/DeathToPopSingle
Bestellt euch Death To Pop jetzt hier vor: https://DoubleCrushSyndrome.lnk.to/DeathToPop
Andy Brings: „Death To Pop ist unser Battlecry gegen alles, was nicht wahrhaftig ist. Are you part of the problem or the solution? Es macht keinen Sinn, gegen die eigene Wahrheit anzuleben. If you´re born to stand out don´t tray to fit in! Wir sind sehr stolz. Viel Spaß damit!“
Double Crush Syndrome – Death To Pop Tour 2020
Präsentatoren:
Musix, Powermetal.de, The Mellow Music, Twilight, Rock Hard Magazin
15.01.20 GB London – Thousand Island
17.01.20 DE Cologne – Helios 37
18.01.20 DE Bochum – Rotunde
19.01.20 DE Frankfurt – Elfer Music Club
21.01.20 DE Munich – Backstage
22.01.20 AU Vienna – Chelsea
23.01.20 CZE Prague – Klub 007 Strahov
24.01.20 DE Leipzig – Bandhaus
25.01.20 DE Berlin – Maze
26.01.20 DE Hamburg – Indra
Tickets: http://bit.ly/2H5BhGV