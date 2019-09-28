Double Crush Syndrome: veröffentlichen neue Single „Death To Pop“ vom kommenden Album „Death To Pop“

Double Crush Syndrome veröffentlichen heute ihre neue Single / Title-Track Death To Pop vom kommenden Album Death To Pop, welches am 25. Oktober 2019 via Arising Empire escheinen wird!

Schaut euch das Musikvideo Death To Pop hier an:

Holt euch den Song hier: https://DoubleCrushSyndrome.lnk.to/DeathToPopSingle

Bestellt euch Death To Pop jetzt hier vor: https://DoubleCrushSyndrome.lnk.to/DeathToPop

Andy Brings: „Death To Pop ist unser Battlecry gegen alles, was nicht wahrhaftig ist. Are you part of the problem or the solution? Es macht keinen Sinn, gegen die eigene Wahrheit anzuleben. If you´re born to stand out don´t tray to fit in! Wir sind sehr stolz. Viel Spaß damit!“

Double Crush Syndrome – Death To Pop Tour 2020

Präsentatoren:

Musix, Powermetal.de, The Mellow Music, Twilight, Rock Hard Magazin

15.01.20 GB London – Thousand Island

17.01.20 DE Cologne – Helios 37

18.01.20 DE Bochum – Rotunde

19.01.20 DE Frankfurt – Elfer Music Club

21.01.20 DE Munich – Backstage

22.01.20 AU Vienna – Chelsea

23.01.20 CZE Prague – Klub 007 Strahov

24.01.20 DE Leipzig – Bandhaus

25.01.20 DE Berlin – Maze

26.01.20 DE Hamburg – Indra

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2H5BhGV

