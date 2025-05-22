Enter Shikari: kündigen Livealbum „Live At Wembley“ an

Enter Shikari haben das neueste Release ihrer Bootleg Series angekündigt – Bootleg #13, das Album Live At Wembley inklusive des zugehörigen Konzertfilms. Beides wird am 11. Juli 2025 via SO Recordings/Ambush Reality erscheinen.

Aufgenommen in der Wembley Arena bei der letzten Show von Enter Shikaris triumphaler UK Arena Tour 2024 zeigt Live At Wembley die bisher größte Headline-Performance der Band. Der Auftritt krönte den Touring-Cycle zum ersten #1-Album der Briten, A Kiss For The Whole World.

In 20 Songs führen Enter Shikari durch ihre sieben Studioalben umfassende Karriere. Gastauftritte von Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333 / LetLive) und Eurovision-Star Sam Ryder sowie spezielle Live-Remix-Treatments bei einigen Songs werten den Auftritt zusätzlich auf. „[F]eels like the beginning of Enter Shikari’s greatest chapter“, pries The Guardian. Diese Show wird wohl noch lange als eine ihrer besten im Gedächtnis von Fans der Band bleiben.

Sänger und Produzent Rou Reynolds kommentiert:

„Our Wembley show last year was one of my favourite in Shikari’s existence thus far. I’m so glad we captured it and can now relive that special evening.

We put a lot of time, energy, and money into the production, and gave our supporters the show they deserved. Despite some technical issues (like losing a couple of cameras’ footage completely!) we hope that the resulting film reflects what an incredible night it was. The swooping drone footage gives people a perspective you don’t often see, and we think our old friend Oleg Rooz on the edit really elevates it above ‚just another live video‘.

Dave Wilkie has excelled himself with the audio. He’s captured the excitement and energy in that arena, which isn’t easy in such a huge space. He was doing the sound for us when we used to play the Milton Keynes Pitz back in the day, and has recorded and mixed a few of our Bootleg Series live albums over the years, so it was great to have him onboard again.“

Live At Wembley Tracklist:

1. System / Meltdown

2. Live Outside

3. Giant Pacific Octopus (I Don’t Know You Anymore)

4. Anaesthetist (+ Reso Remix Outro)

5. Torn Apart

6. Jailbreak

7. Bloodshot

8. Sssnakepit

9. Goldfish ~ / The Jester

10. Losing My Grip (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)

11. The Pressure’s On

12. Juggernauts

13. Gap In The Fence

14. The Sights

15. Enter Shikari / Mothership / Solidarity

16. It Hurts

17. Satellites* * (feat. Sam Ryder)

18. { The Dreamer’s Hotel }

19. Sorry, You’re Not A Winner

20. A Kiss For The Whole World x

Die Vinyl-Edition des Albums ist weltweit auf 3000 Exemplare limitiert. Es gibt davon jeweils exklusive Farbvariationen für den offiziellen Webstore der Band, in Deutschland, Nordamerika, Australien und in vier UK-Indie-Stores.

Ein Video von Enter Shikaris Sssnakepit-Live-Performance in der Wembley Arena ist bereits hier zu sehen. Ein Mitschnitt des gesamten Konzerts wird ab Albumrelease auch über den YouTube-Kanal der Band abrufbar sein.

2025 werden Enter Shikari auf diversen europäischen Festivals auftreten und im Herbst an einige Orte touren, die sie bislang eher selten besucht haben. Unter anderem stehen die ersten Headline-Shows in Spanien und Portugal seit 2016 an, bevor das Jahr für die Band mit einer besonderen Show im legendären Bataclan in Paris endet.

Enter Shikari – GSA Tourdates 2025:

17.-20.06.2025 – (DE) Nordholz, Deichbrand Festival

18.06.2025 – (DE) Köln, Südbrücke

06-10.08.2025 – (DE) Eschwege, Open Flair Festival

07.-09.08.2025 – (DE) Saarbrücken, Rocco Del Schlacko

07.-10.08.2025 – (DE) Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Taubertal Festival

01.11.2025 – (AT) Wien, Simm City