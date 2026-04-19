Enter Shikari: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zu „Find Out The Hard Way…“

Ohne vorherige Ankündigung oder Teaser haben Enter Shikari am 10. April überraschend ihr neues Album Lose Your Self veröffentlicht. Jetzt legt die Band mit dem offiziellen Musikvideo zu Find Out The Hard Way… nach.

Sänger Rou Reynolds sagt über Lose Your Self:

„We’re delighted to present Lose Your Self, and give people the chance to hear a Shikari record like never before – as a cohesive whole. We want people to go on a proper journey with this album, and see where it takes them. No lead up, no singles, and no explanation. Forcing the listener to actually listen, without being drip-fed ideas out of context, or spoon-fed explanations. We simply present it all, for the listener to immerse themself in.

Releasing in this way was also a decision to not be distracted by chart races, or accolades and “things”. We got the No.1 album on our last record. This is simply about the music being presented in a natural way.

Despite turning out to be one of our darkest and heaviest albums to date, it also preaches hope and offers answers. Shikari will always offer hope, because without hope there is no action. We’ll just always offer it with a dose of realism.”

Im Herbst werden Enter Shikari ihre bislang größte europäische Headline-Arenatour spielen, mit insgesamt fünf Konzerten in Deutschland. Holding Absence und The Callous Daoboys begleiten Enter Shikari dabei.

Enter Shikari live:

03.11.2026 – (DE) Hamburg, Sporthalle

04.11.2026 – (DE) München, Zenith

05.11.2026 – (DE) Leipzig, Haus Auensee

06.11.2026 – (DE) Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

07.11.2026 – (DE) Berlin, Columbiahalle