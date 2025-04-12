Epitaph: veröffentlichen neues Video und ehren verstorbenen Sänger

Epitaph zollen ihrem verstorbenen Freund Mario Piemontese, auch bekannt als Vugan, Tribut mit der Veröffentlichung des Videos zu Sizigia aus ihrem 2017er Album Claws. Das Video wurde 2017 von Mario Piemontese gedreht und in Gedenken an ihren lieben Freund hat die Band beschlossen, das Projekt mithilfe des Schnitts von Mattia Stancioiu fertigzustellen. Das Video kann hier angesehen werden:

Zudem bereiten sich Epitaph auf das Church Of Crow Doom Festival III Edition vor, das am 2. und 3. Mai in Pinerolo stattfinden wird. Dabei wird Felipe Plaza als Sänger die Band unterstützen.

Der chilenische Künstler, Frontmann von Procession und Capilla Ardiente, äußerte sich dazu:

“It’s no secret I am obsessed with the Italian dark sound and the doom and mysterious gloom of both Black Hole and Epitaph, who I proudly call ‘my old friends’. A friendship more than sealed with blood, sweat, backpain and loud riffs on the ‘Pacto de Sangre’ tour we did together back in 2017. This is why, when Mauro called some days ago and told me they didn’t have a singer for the next (and most unique) Church Of Crow’ Festival in Pinerolo next May 3rd I couldn’t believe it…after years of hard work and they just released one of the best doom metal albums in ages, not fair! So it was a natural decision, ‘lucky’ as they are I happen to be in Italy that exact same weekend! Let’s gather all you nameless demons around and let’s make the spirited walls of Chiesa San Giuseppe tremble on a once-in-a-lifetime dark sound experience… In times when history is ignored, we should be grateful that we still have Epitaph: The Ghost of the Past!”

Epitaphs letztes Album Path To Oblivion bei My Kingdom Music erhältlich.

