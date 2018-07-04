27 Jahre nach ihrer Gründung 1991 werden die Punk-Veteranen FACE TO FACE am 27.07. via Fat Wreck Chords/Edel ihr erstes Akustikalbum veröffentlichen. „Hold Fast (Acoustic Sessions)“ beinhaltet dabei Akustikversionen bereits bekannter Songs – vom 1992er-Debüt „Don’t Turn Away“ bis zu „Protection“ (2016).

Frontmann Trever Keith:

“During last year’s Econo-Live tour, we included a VIP package for the first time ever. I wanted to do something more than just signing autographs or taking pictures, so we added an acoustic set every night before the show. What came out of that experience was this realization that our songs, when stripped down, had a really cool identity that didn’t exist the way that we play them as a full band, punk-rock style. We started to notice this connection with the people who were watching, and we started thinking, ‘Maybe we should record this.’”

Zu „Disconnected“ und „Keep Your Chin Up“ zeigen die Kalifornier schon jetzt die reduzierten Versionen.

Tracklist:

01. All For Nothing

02. Disconnected

03. Shame on Me

04. Keep Your Chin Up

05. Velocity

06. AOK

07. Don’t Turn Away

08. Blind

09. Ordinary

10. Bill of Goods

