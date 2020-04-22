Fairyland: neues Video feiert auf YouTube Premiere

Die französischen Symphonic Metaller Fairyland werden am 22.05.2020 ihr neues Album Osyrhianta bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Gestern, am 21.04.2020, hat das offizielle Video zur neuen Single Heralds Of The Green Lands auf Premiere gefeiert:

Osyrhianta ist ein Konzeptalbum, das die Entstehung und Geschichte des Fantasiereichs Osyrhia ergründet. Die geschilderten Ereignisse spielen sich viele tausend Jahre vor Of Wars In Osyrhia ab, so dass das neue Album als Prequel zur bestehenden Albumtrilogie der Band zu verstehen ist.

Bestellt das Album hier vor: https://lnk.to/osyrhianta

Aufgenommen und gemischt wurde das kommende Album von Willdric Lievin, das Mastering übernahm Damien Rainaud. Das Coverartwork wurde von Gonzalo Ordóñez Arias (a.k.a. Genzoman) gestaltet, Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design) übernahm die Bookletgestaltung.

Videos:

Heralds Of The Green Lands (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/H_rfGBZoTDo

Hubris Et Orbis (Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/PfqjTP4CeJo

Fairyland – Osyrhianta

1. The Age Of Birth

2. Across The Snow

3. The Hidden Kingdom Of Eloran

4. Eleandra

5. Heralds Of The Green Lands

6. Alone We Stand

7. Hubris Et Orbis

8. Mount Mirenor

9. Of Hope And Despair In Osyrhia

10. The Age Of Light

CD Digipak • Digital

Symphonic Metal • Release: 22/05/2020

https://www.facebook.com/Groupe.Fairyland.Officiel

https://spoti.fi/3dbkctp