Beide Titel erschienen am 12. Januar!
Am 12. Januar 2018 werden Metal Blade Records zwei Fanfavoriten von FATES WARNING wiederveröffentlichen, namentlich ‚Perfect Symmetry‚ (1989) und ‚Parallels‚ (1991)!
Die Vinyl Re-Issues sind Teil der Metal Blade Originals Serie. Sowohl ‚Perfect Symmetry‚ als auch ‚Parallels‚ kommen in 400g schweren Spine-Sleeves (Insideout-Druck) mit 60x60cm doppelseitigen Artworkpostern und 250g schweren Einlegern. Beide Alben haben ein Vinyl Remastering von Patrick W. Engel verpasst bekommen.
Die CDs sind 4-seitige Digipacks mit Posterbooklets und enthalten jeweils fünf Bonustracks!
‚Parallels‚ Tracklist CD:
01 Leave the Past Behind
02 Life in Still Water
03 Eye to Eye
04 The Eleventh Hour
05 Point Of View
06 We Only Say Goodbye
07 Don’t Follow Me
08 The Road Goes on Forever
09 Leave the Past Behind (demo)*
10 Eye to Eye (demo)*
11 Eleventh Hour (demo)*
12 Point of View (demo)*
13 Don’t Follow Me (demo)*
* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos, mastered by Brad Vance)
‚Perfect Symmetry‚ Tracklist CD:
01 Part Of The Machine
02 Through Different Eyes
03 Static Acts
04 A World Apart
05 At Fate’s Hands
06 The Arena
07 Chasing Time
08 Nothing Left To Say
09 Part Of The Machine (Demo)*
10 Through Different Eyes (Demo)*
11 Static Acts (Demo)*
12 The Arena (Demo)*
13 Nothing Left To Say (Demo)*
* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos recorded Feb 89 at Silver Cloud Recording, Burbank CA)
Nachstehend eine Übersicht sämtlicher Versionen auf Vinyl. Ihr könnt eure Kopien sowohl bei EMP als auch in unserem ebay-store vorbestellen!
‚Parallels‚ „Originals-Series“ LP re-issue
–180g Black Vinyl
–wine-red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 300)
–clear light salmon col. vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 200)
–ochre brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 500)
‚Perfect Symmetry‚ „Originals-Series“ LP re-issue
–180g Black Vinyl
–white/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 300)
–clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 200)
–violet blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 500)
http://fateswarning.com
https://www.facebook.com/FatesWarning
https://twitter.com/fateswarning
https://www.youtube.com/user/fateswarningvideos