Beide Titel erschienen am 12. Januar!

Am 12. Januar 2018 werden Metal Blade Records zwei Fanfavoriten von FATES WARNING wiederveröffentlichen, namentlich ‚Perfect Symmetry‚ (1989) und ‚Parallels‚ (1991)!

Die Vinyl Re-Issues sind Teil der Metal Blade Originals Serie. Sowohl ‚Perfect Symmetry‚ als auch ‚Parallels‚ kommen in 400g schweren Spine-Sleeves (Insideout-Druck) mit 60x60cm doppelseitigen Artworkpostern und 250g schweren Einlegern. Beide Alben haben ein Vinyl Remastering von Patrick W. Engel verpasst bekommen.

Die CDs sind 4-seitige Digipacks mit Posterbooklets und enthalten jeweils fünf Bonustracks!

‚Parallels‚ Tracklist CD:

01 Leave the Past Behind

02 Life in Still Water

03 Eye to Eye

04 The Eleventh Hour

05 Point Of View

06 We Only Say Goodbye

07 Don’t Follow Me

08 The Road Goes on Forever

09 Leave the Past Behind (demo)*

10 Eye to Eye (demo)*

11 Eleventh Hour (demo)*

12 Point of View (demo)*

13 Don’t Follow Me (demo)*

* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos, mastered by Brad Vance)

‚Perfect Symmetry‚ Tracklist CD:

01 Part Of The Machine

02 Through Different Eyes

03 Static Acts

04 A World Apart

05 At Fate’s Hands

06 The Arena

07 Chasing Time

08 Nothing Left To Say

09 Part Of The Machine (Demo)*

10 Through Different Eyes (Demo)*

11 Static Acts (Demo)*

12 The Arena (Demo)*

13 Nothing Left To Say (Demo)*

* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos recorded Feb 89 at Silver Cloud Recording, Burbank CA)

Nachstehend eine Übersicht sämtlicher Versionen auf Vinyl. Ihr könnt eure Kopien sowohl bei EMP als auch in unserem ebay-store vorbestellen!

‚Parallels‚ „Originals-Series“ LP re-issue

–180g Black Vinyl

–wine-red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 300)

–clear light salmon col. vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 200)

–ochre brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 500)

‚Perfect Symmetry‚ „Originals-Series“ LP re-issue

–180g Black Vinyl

–white/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 300)

–clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 200)

–violet blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 500)

http://fateswarning.com

https://www.facebook.com/FatesWarning

https://twitter.com/fateswarning

https://www.youtube.com/user/fateswarningvideos

Kommentare

