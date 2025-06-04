Fit For A King: kündigen neues Album „Lonely God“ an, das am 01.08. über Solid State erscheint

Fit For A King freuen sich, ihr neues und insgesamt achtes Album mit dem Titel Lonely God anzukündigen. Die Band, bestehend aus Ryan Kirby (Gesang), Bobby Lynge (Gitarre), Daniel Gailey (Gitarre), Trey Celaya (Schlagzeug) und Ryan „Tuck“ O’Leary (Bass/Gesang), hat das Album in Los Angeles mit Produzent Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox) aufgenommen.

Lonely God wird am 1. August über Solid State Records veröffentlicht.

Die Band hat kürzlich eine ausverkaufte Nordamerika-Tour mit Killswitch Engage, Kublai Khan TX und Frozen Soul abgeschlossen und jetzt auch das Video zum Titeltrack veröffentlicht. Seht es euch hier an:

Das Album bietet alle klanglichen Merkmale, die die Fans von Fit For A King kennen und lieben – fette Riffs, gutturale Growls, tiefe Grooves und einen leicht industriellen Crunch, der die Musik jedes Mal auf das nächste Level hebt.

„In general, Lonely God relates to the pursuit of power“, erklärt Kirby über den Track. „They’re trading companionship, relationships, and love for power and money. You may have all of the power and be a ‚God,‘ but it’s a lonely spot because the world despises you.“

Kirby geht weiter auf das Album selbst ein und sagt:: „Lonely God is the result of us writing with no agendas. We didn’t care about which song could be viral, or if we needed radio tracks, etc. We just wrote what we wanted, for the first time, in a really long time.“

Er fügt hinzu: „All five of us have our fingerprints on this album. We found a way to balance our voices. We’ve always been genuine with the lyrics, and that’s the case again. There’s so much heart behind all of the instrumentation too. There’s definitely a lot of growth because our bond is tighter than ever.“

Lonely God – Trackliste:

1. Begin The Sacrifice

2. The Temple

3. Extinction

4. No Tomorrow

5. Shelter

6. Monolith (feat. Lochie Keogh)

7. Lonely God

8. Between Us

9. Sentient

10. Blue Venom

11. Technium (feat. Landon Tewers)

12. Witness The End“ (feat. Chris Motionless)

Fit For A King nutzen die Kraft ihrer Brüderlichkeit, um voranzukommen. Ihre Musik enthält Spuren der persönlichen und kollektiven Erfahrungen der Mitglieder, die auf eine sich ständig weiterentwickelnde Klangpalette aus der Unberechenbarkeit des Metalcore, alternativen Melodien und der Brutalität des Deathcore, durchzogen mit elektronischer Alchemie, graftet. Während Trends im Hintergrund des letzten Jahrzehnts kamen und gingen, hat das Quintett Prüfungen und Widrigkeiten überstanden und den Chaos eines sich ständig verändernden Weltgeschehens standgehalten. 2025 wird man Fit For A Kings Stärke und Zusammenhalt laut und deutlich auf ihrem achten Studioalbum Lonely God hören können.

Fit For A King online:

https://fitforakingband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/fitforakingband/

https://www.instagram.com/fitforakingtx/