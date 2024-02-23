Folterkammer: veröffentlichen Musikvideo für die neue Single „Leck Mich!“

Die aufstrebenden Opern-Black-Metaller Folterkammer präsentieren ein humorvolles und ermutigendes Musikvideo zu ihrer frechen neuen Single Leck Mich!. Das Video ist Klasse des 18. Jahrhunderts gegen Krassheit des 21. Jahrhunderts; eine blutige Reise in den Rokoko-Untergrund und seiner lüsternen Anführerin, Sängerin und Frontfrau Andromeda Anarchia. Der Clip wurde wieder einmal von Folterkammer-Schlagzeuger Brendan McGowan gedreht und von den Vile Luxe Studios produziert.

Der Song stammt vom zweiten Album der Band, Weibermacht, das am 19. April 2024 über Century Media Records erscheinen wird! Hier kann man vorbestellen: https://folterkammer.lnk.to/WeibermachtPR

Anarchia erklärt: „The expression Leck Mich! has several meanings in German. The literal (Lick me!) and the more abstract, vulgar version, short for ‚Leck mich am (Arsch)!‘ (lick my a$$!), which is vulgar for: ‚Leave me alone!‘ or ‚Fvck off!‘

The title of our upcoming album is Weibermacht and this is the thematic leitmotif that runs through all the songs, including Leck Mich!

The term Weibermacht refers to an art and cultural-historical motif and describes the triumph of women (and their erotic power) and love over men. In poetry, particularly powerful, wise, strong, and beautiful men allow themselves to be seduced by the folly of love and lose their self-control, virtue, dominance or even their lives.

In the song Leck Mich! the commanding tone is set; men are once again playfully commanded into the submissive and obedient role. ‚Who sets the tone here?‘ there is a clear answer: ‚The goddess, the mistress, the dominatrix.'“

