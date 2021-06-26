Fractal Universe: veröffentlichen neues Album ‚The Impassable Horizon‘ weltweit

Am 25. Juni haben Fractal Universe ihr neues Album The Impassable Horizon via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Ihr könnt euch jetzt das Video zur neuen Single Interfering Spherical Scenes [Regie: Anthony Dubois (anthonydubois.fr)] hier ansehen:

Das Video wurde auf der Bühne des Le Moloco gefilmt.

Fractal Universe im Originallaut: „We loved Anthony’s raw and immersive approach on the video. Through his lens, he managed to perfectly capture the energy and dynamics of the song. The Impassable Horizon is our most ambitious and diverse work to-date, and we’re beyond stoked for people to finally hear it. We left no stone unturned when crafting this record from writing, to production & arrangement, it has truly been a work of passion that we are immensely proud of.“

Unser Redakteur Florian W. konnte schon in das neue Album reinhören und hat neun von zehn Punkten vergeben.

