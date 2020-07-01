Frank Turner: veröffentlicht weitere NOFX Coverversion „Falling In Love“

Wie bereits erwähnt, kündigen NOFX und Frank Turner mit West Coast VS Wessex für den 31.07. ein gemeinsames Split-Album auf Fat Wreck an.

Nun veröffentlichte Frank Turner seine ganz eigene Version des NOFX Songs Falling In Love, das Original befindet sich auf dem 1997 erschienenen NOFX-Album So Long And Thanks For All The Shoes.

Zu hören gibt es die Version hier:

Frank Turner kommentiert:

„When Mike asked me to do a covers split with NOFX, I was blown away, and immediately knew that one of the songs I’d do would be Falling In Love. I’ve long thought it was one of his best compositions; it’s a beautiful lyric and melody, and I wanted to come at the song in a way that would lay that bare and highlight the beauty of the writing. I think it came out pretty good.“

Als ersten Vorgeschmack gab es kürzlich bereits die neu interpretierten Versionen von Bob und Thatcher Fucked The Kids

Frank Turner – Bob (NOFX Cover) – Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AK30C0J9D0&feature=emb_title

NOFX – Thatcher Fucked The Kids (Frank Turner Cover) – Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZHl6PSN1SA

Einen unterhaltsamen Werbespot zu dem Release gibt es hier zu sehen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q-eWHCSTDY

West Coast Vs. Wessex Tracklist:

NOFX

1. Substitute

2. Worse Things Happen At Sea

3. Thatcher Fucked The Kids

4. Ballad Of Me And My Friends

5. Glory Hallelujah

Frank Turner

6. Scavenger Type

7. Bob

8. Eat The Meek

9. Perfect Government

10. Falling In Love