NOFX: veröffentlichen politisch kritische Hymne „Minnesota Nazis“

Fat Mike erzählt über den neuen Song: “I wrote a song called Huntington Beach Nazis in 2022 when I spent six sober weeks there. There’s actually an intersection of Rhein and Heil streets. Kinda weird…. anyway, after all the recent heartbreaks in Minnesota, I decided to change some lyrics in the song and release it digitally. I even changed the title of the song to Minnesota Nazis. I reckon it’s appropriate. This song isn’t gonna stop the absolute madness…. but you do what you can to make this world a better place. Let’s look out for each other the best we can. Love > Hate….. even though it doesn’t seem like it right now….”

Der neue Song ist die erste neue Musik von NOFX in 2026. Die Band beendete das Jahr 2025 mit der Veröffentlichung von A To H – dem ersten Teil ihres Dreifachalbums, das bisher unveröffentlichte Demo-Tracks aus dem Archiv sowie eine Handvoll neuer Titel enthält.

