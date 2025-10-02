From Fall To Spring: haben ihr brandneues Album „Entry Wounds“ veröffentlicht

From Fall To Spring sind mit Entry Wounds zurückgekehrt– ein mutiges und zutiefst persönliches zweiten Album, das die Grenzen zwischen emotionalem Trauma und digitaler Realität verwischt. Verwurzelt in Post-Rock, Metalcore und dem Puls der modernen Popmusik, kreiert die Band einen Sound, der sowohl schwer als auch eindringlich ist. Jeder Track fängt eine fragmentierte Erinnerung ein, die tief in einem zusammenbrechenden System vergraben ist, und bildet eine Reise durch innere Konflikte und Transformation.

Seht euch das neue Video zu Simulation.exe hier an:

Die Band erklärt: „Our debut record Rise was all about our interactions with the world and different kinds of people. Entry Wounds, on the other hand, is an inward journey. It deals with personal struggles and self-development.“ From Fall To Spring fügen hinzu: „With these songs, we wanted to give shape to emotions that are hard to put into words. It’s a process of self-discovery — every track represents a step forward, even if progress takes time. That’s how a full album eventually came together.“

Weiterhin betont die Band: „Our goal was to evolve the From Fall To Spring sound — keeping its core, but adding more variation, more depth, more emotion. A sound that feels more confident and refined. Entry Wounds has all of that.“

Unsere TFM-Redakteurin Alexandra D. hat die neue Scheibe von From Fall To Spring für euch unter die Lupe genommen. Für Entry Wounds vergab sie satte 9,5 von 10 Punkten. Lest selbst, wie begeistert unsere „Alex“ über jeden einzelnen Track berichtet:

