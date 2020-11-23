From Sorrow To Serenity: veröffentlichen Single und Video „Shadows“

Die schottische Metal Band From Sorrow To Serenity veröffentlicht mit Shadows ihre neue Single samt dazugehörigen Musikvideo.

„With the release of Shadows we’re branching out into new and unexplored territory for FSTS, as we look inward and reflect upon ourselves – no longer looking out into the world for inspiration,“ erzählt Gitarrist Steven Jones.

Steven fügt an: „Shadows is the most ’straight to the point‘ we’ve ever been, both musically and lyrically, as we explore our own battles with mental health. The original inspiration for the song was our bassist’s struggle with PTSD, though during the writing process it became apparent that we all relate to the song in our own individual ways, and that the words contained cover a much broader spectrum.

It’s important to us that our music is an honest representation of who we are as people – and Shadows marks the first step further into the minds of our members.

2020 has been a year to remember, or forget for some, where tackling mental health is at the forefront of society, and we take pride in sharing with complete transparency our own, very personal, take on the matter.

It’s important to speak your mind about your thoughts and understand yourself as best you can. If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression and/or suicidal thoughts – please reach out to someone.“

