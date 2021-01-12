Furious Trauma: veröffentlichen neues Video zum Song „Ultimate Divine“

Die dänischen Thrasher Furious Trauma haben heute das offizielle Video zu Ultimate Divine veröffentlicht – schaut es euch hier an:
Der Song stammt vom neuen Album der Band, Decade At War, welches Ende November 2020 bei Massacre Records erschienen ist. Hier kann man es sich anhören und bestellen » https://lnk.to/decadeatwar
Das Album wurde von Tue Madsen gemischt und gemastert. Für das Artwork ist Terkel Christensen verantwortlich.
Furious Trauma – Decade At War
Get it here » https://lnk.to/decadeatwar
1. Prelude To War (Intro)
2. Decade At War
3. Heroes To Hail
4. Plague Of The New World
5. Ultimate Divine
6. Hooligan
7. Comin‘ Home
8. Damage Done
9. The Cartoon
10. Lex Talionis
11. War Of The Gods
12. We Are Furious
13. We Salute You
14. Born Of The Flag (Re-recorded)
15. Chaos Within (Re-recorded)
http://furioustrauma.com
https://www.facebook.com/Furious-Trauma-1939470029637610
https://twitter.com/FuriousTrauma
https://www.instagram.com/furious_trauma
https://spoti.fi/3iINgdi
Quelle: Massacre Records