Furious Trauma: veröffentlichen neues Video zum Song „Ultimate Divine“

Die dänischen Thrasher Furious Trauma haben heute das offizielle Video zu Ultimate Divine veröffentlicht – schaut es euch hier an:

Der Song stammt vom neuen Album der Band, Decade At War, welches Ende November 2020 bei Massacre Records erschienen ist. Hier kann man es sich anhören und bestellen » https://lnk.to/decadeatwar

Das Album wurde von Tue Madsen gemischt und gemastert. Für das Artwork ist Terkel Christensen verantwortlich.

Furious Trauma – Decade At War

Get it here » https://lnk.to/decadeatwar

1. Prelude To War (Intro)

2. Decade At War

3. Heroes To Hail

4. Plague Of The New World

5. Ultimate Divine

6. Hooligan

7. Comin‘ Home

8. Damage Done

9. The Cartoon

10. Lex Talionis

11. War Of The Gods

12. We Are Furious

13. We Salute You

14. Born Of The Flag (Re-recorded)

15. Chaos Within (Re-recorded)

http://furioustrauma.com

https://www.facebook.com/Furious-Trauma-1939470029637610

https://twitter.com/FuriousTrauma

https://www.instagram.com/furious_trauma

https://spoti.fi/3iINgdi

Quelle: Massacre Records