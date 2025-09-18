Gates To Hell: veröffentlichen neue B-Sides-Single „Disfigured“ und starten ihre US-Tour am 20.09.

Die aus Louisville stammenden Gates To Hell liefern mit ihrer neuen digitalen Single Disfigured einen puren Adrenalinschub. Der Song ist ein brutal schwerer Track, der keine Schwächen aufweist – im Grunde genommen handelt es sich um einen langen, gnadenlosen Breakdown. Der Titel ist eine B-Side-Single des kürzlich veröffentlichten Albums Death Comes To All, das von Randy LeBoeuf aufgenommen, gemischt und gemastert wurde.
Gates To Hell äußern sich dazu: „We wrote this kind of intro track a few years ago, a few days before we got to tour with Dying Fetus. It didn’t end up on the record we released earlier this year but we still wanted it to get released and when we got an offer to tour with DF again we felt this was a perfect time to drop this B sides track. When we played it on that tour in 2023 it really got the crowd moving every night so we are stoked that we finally have it out for the world to bang their heads to. Don’t forget to come check us out on tour with Dying Fetus and Mugshot.“
Am 20. September brechen Gates To Hell zu einer 24-tägigen Tour auf, die Auftritte beim New England Metal & Hardcore Fest und Louder Than Life umfasst. Zudem treten sie als Support für die Headliner Dying Fetus auf deren US-/kanadische Tour Into The Cesspool 2025 mit Mugshot auf. Nach der Tour wird die Band das Jahr mit einem Konzert am 13. Dezember in Albany, New York, abschließen. Gates To Hell setzten ihre umfangreiche Tournee im neuen Jahr fort und touren gemeinsam mit Sanguisugabogg, unterstützt von Fulci und Celestial Sanctuary durch Europa.
Dying Fetus – Into The Cesspool – US/CAN Tour 2025
w/ Mugshot
09.24 Norfolk, VA @ The Annex
09.25 Charlotte, NC @ Underground
09.26 Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
09.27 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*
09.28 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theater
09.30 Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips
10.01 El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
10.02 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10.06 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10.07 Portland, OR @ Dantes
10.08 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
10.10 Calgary, AB @ Mac Ballroom
10.11 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
10.13 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater
10.14 Fargo, ND @ The Sanctuary
10.15 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity
10.16 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10.17 Rock Island, IL @ Skylark QC ^
10.18 Joliet, IL @ The Forge
10.19 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
10.20 Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
* Gates To Hell + nur Mugshot
^ nur Gates To Hell
Festivals & weitere Termine
09.20 Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Fest
09.21 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
12.13 Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Sanguisugabogg – European Tour 2026
w/ Fulci, Celestial Sanctuary
02.13.2026 BE Antwerpen Zappa
02.14.2026 FR Paris @ Petit Bain
02.15.2026 GB London @ O2 Academy Islington
02.16.2026 GB Bristol @ The Fleece
02.17.2026 GB Glasgow @ The Classic Grand
02.18.2026 GB Manchester City Centre @ Club Academy
02.19.2026 GB Birmingham @ Asylum
02.20.2026 NL Tilburg @ Poppodium 013
02.21.2026 DE München @ Backstage
02.22.2026 AT Wien @ Szene
02.24.2026 CZ Praha 1 @ Rock Café
02.25.2026 DE Hamburg @ LOGO
02.26.2026 DK København @ Pumpehuset
02.27.2026 DE Berlin @ Lido
02.28.2026 DE Leipzig @ Naumannsche Brauerei
03.01.2026 DE Oberhausen @ Kulttempel
