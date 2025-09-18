Gates To Hell: veröffentlichen neue B-Sides-Single „Disfigured“ und starten ihre US-Tour am 20.09.

Die aus Louisville stammenden Gates To Hell liefern mit ihrer neuen digitalen Single Disfigured einen puren Adrenalinschub. Der Song ist ein brutal schwerer Track, der keine Schwächen aufweist – im Grunde genommen handelt es sich um einen langen, gnadenlosen Breakdown. Der Titel ist eine B-Side-Single des kürzlich veröffentlichten Albums Death Comes To All, das von Randy LeBoeuf aufgenommen, gemischt und gemastert wurde.

Seht euch das Video zu Disfigured hier an:

Stream Disfigured: https://gth.bfan.link/disfigured

Gates To Hell äußern sich dazu: „We wrote this kind of intro track a few years ago, a few days before we got to tour with Dying Fetus. It didn’t end up on the record we released earlier this year but we still wanted it to get released and when we got an offer to tour with DF again we felt this was a perfect time to drop this B sides track. When we played it on that tour in 2023 it really got the crowd moving every night so we are stoked that we finally have it out for the world to bang their heads to. Don’t forget to come check us out on tour with Dying Fetus and Mugshot.“

Am 20. September brechen Gates To Hell zu einer 24-tägigen Tour auf, die Auftritte beim New England Metal & Hardcore Fest und Louder Than Life umfasst. Zudem treten sie als Support für die Headliner Dying Fetus auf deren US-/kanadische Tour Into The Cesspool 2025 mit Mugshot auf. Nach der Tour wird die Band das Jahr mit einem Konzert am 13. Dezember in Albany, New York, abschließen. Gates To Hell setzten ihre umfangreiche Tournee im neuen Jahr fort und touren gemeinsam mit Sanguisugabogg, unterstützt von Fulci und Celestial Sanctuary durch Europa.

Dying Fetus – Into The Cesspool – US/CAN Tour 2025

w/ Mugshot

09.24 Norfolk, VA @ The Annex

09.25 Charlotte, NC @ Underground

09.26 Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

09.27 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*

09.28 Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theater

09.30 Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips

10.01 El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

10.02 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10.06 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10.07 Portland, OR @ Dantes

10.08 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

10.10 Calgary, AB @ Mac Ballroom

10.11 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

10.13 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater

10.14 Fargo, ND @ The Sanctuary

10.15 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity

10.16 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10.17 Rock Island, IL @ Skylark QC ^

10.18 Joliet, IL @ The Forge

10.19 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

10.20 Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

* Gates To Hell + nur Mugshot

^ nur Gates To Hell

Festivals & weitere Termine

09.20 Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

09.21 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

12.13 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sanguisugabogg – European Tour 2026

w/ Fulci, Celestial Sanctuary

02.13.2026 BE Antwerpen Zappa

02.14.2026 FR Paris @ Petit Bain

02.15.2026 GB London @ O2 Academy Islington

02.16.2026 GB Bristol @ The Fleece

02.17.2026 GB Glasgow @ The Classic Grand

02.18.2026 GB Manchester City Centre @ Club Academy

02.19.2026 GB Birmingham @ Asylum

02.20.2026 NL Tilburg @ Poppodium 013

02.21.2026 DE München @ Backstage

02.22.2026 AT Wien @ Szene

02.24.2026 CZ Praha 1 @ Rock Café

02.25.2026 DE Hamburg @ LOGO

02.26.2026 DK København @ Pumpehuset

02.27.2026 DE Berlin @ Lido

02.28.2026 DE Leipzig @ Naumannsche Brauerei

03.01.2026 DE Oberhausen @ Kulttempel

Mehr Informationen zu Gates To Hell findet ihr hier:

Gates To Hell online:

Facebook | Instagram