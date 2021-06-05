Startseite
Geoff Tate: kündigt „Empire 30th Anniversary Tour 2022“ Part 1 und 2 an

Gründungsmitglied und ehemaliger Sänger der Progressive-Metal-Band Queensrÿche Geoff Tate kündigt eine Europatour an. Gemeinsam mit den Bands Darker Half und Emerald Sun macht er an mehr als 35 Standorten halt. Ob eure Wunschlocation mit dabei ist, findet ihr in der angehangenen Liste heraus.
Geoff Tate – Empire 30th Anniversary Tour 2022 – Part 1
Special Guest 09.03 – 08.04: Darker Half (Aus)
Support: 09.03. – 18.03.: Emerald Sun
Support 19.03. – 08.04.: TBA
09-03-2022         Traffic Live Club                              Roma                                  Italy
11-03-2022         Legend Club                                    Milano                                 Italy
12-03-2022         Concert hall Schüür                         Luzern                                Switzerland
13-03-2022         KOMMA Wörgl                                 Wörgl                                 Austria
14-03-2022         Hirsch                                              Nürnberg                            Germany
16-03-2022         Colos-Saal                                       Aschaffenburg                    Germany
17-03-2022         Kubana                                            Siegburg                             Germany
18-03-2022         7er-Club                                           Mannheim                          Germany
19-03-2022         7er-Club                                           Mannheim                          Germany
21-03-2022         Im Wizemann                                   Stuttgart                             Germany
22-03-2022         Cultuurpodium Boerderij                  Zoetermeer                        Netherlands
23-03-2022         South of Heaven                              Bilzen                                 Belgium
24-03-2022         Bambi Galore                                   Hamburg                            Germany
26-03-2022         The Iliad Cultural Center                  Seyssinet-Pariset               France
27-03-2022         Le Grillen                                          Colmar                               France
30-03-2022         Garage Beat Club                             Murcia                               Spain
31-03-2022         GOTHAM The Club                          Madrid                               Spain
01-04-2022         Sala Acapulco                                   Gijón                                 Spain
02-04-2022         Sala TOTEM Aretoa                         Villava                               Spain
03-04-2022         Razzmatazz Barcelona                    Barcelona                          Spain
06-04-2022         Randal Club                                     Bratislava                           Slovakia
07-04-2022         Club Nova Chmelnice                      Prague                               Czech Republic
08-04-2022         TBD                                                  Brno                                   Czech Republic (VÖ: 11.06.2021)
29-04-2022         Fabrik                                               Coesfeld                            Germany (VÖ: 11.06.2021)
30-04-2022         Keep It True Festival                        Lauda-Königshofen           Germany
01-05-2022         Rockfabrik                                        Übach-Palenberg              Germany (VÖ: 11.06.2021)
Geoff Tate – Empire 30th Anniversary Tour 2022 – Part 2
29-09-2022         Werkhof Lübeck E.V.                      Lübeck                               Germany
30-09-2022         Metropool                                       Hengelo                             Netherlands
01-10-2022         Zeche Bochum                               Bochum                             Germany
02-10-2022         Muziekcentrum De Bosuil              Weert                                 Netherlands
04-10-2022         Bastard Club                                   Osnabrück                        Germany
07-10-2022         Rockfabrik Discothek GmbH          Bruchsal                            Germany
08-10-2022         AIRPORT-EVENTHALLE               Obertraubling                    Germany
09-10-2022         Kulturzentrum Backstage               Munich                               Germany
11-10-2022         Gebäude 9                                      Cologne                             Germany
14-10-2022         Principal Club Theater                    Thessaloniki                      Greece
15-10-2022         Gagarin 205                                    Athens                               Greece
