Geoff Tate: kündigt „Empire 30th Anniversary Tour 2022“ Part 1 und 2 an

Gründungsmitglied und ehemaliger Sänger der Progressive-Metal-Band Queensrÿche Geoff Tate kündigt eine Europatour an. Gemeinsam mit den Bands Darker Half und Emerald Sun macht er an mehr als 35 Standorten halt. Ob eure Wunschlocation mit dabei ist, findet ihr in der angehangenen Liste heraus.
Geoff Tate – Empire 30th Anniversary Tour 2022 – Part 1
Special Guest 09.03 – 08.04: Darker Half (Aus)
Support: 09.03. – 18.03.: Emerald Sun
Support 19.03. – 08.04.: TBA
09-03-2022 Traffic Live Club Roma Italy
11-03-2022 Legend Club Milano Italy
12-03-2022 Concert hall Schüür Luzern Switzerland
13-03-2022 KOMMA Wörgl Wörgl Austria
14-03-2022 Hirsch Nürnberg Germany
16-03-2022 Colos-Saal Aschaffenburg Germany
17-03-2022 Kubana Siegburg Germany
18-03-2022 7er-Club Mannheim Germany
19-03-2022 7er-Club Mannheim Germany
21-03-2022 Im Wizemann Stuttgart Germany
22-03-2022 Cultuurpodium Boerderij Zoetermeer Netherlands
23-03-2022 South of Heaven Bilzen Belgium
24-03-2022 Bambi Galore Hamburg Germany
26-03-2022 The Iliad Cultural Center Seyssinet-Pariset France
27-03-2022 Le Grillen Colmar France
30-03-2022 Garage Beat Club Murcia Spain
31-03-2022 GOTHAM The Club Madrid Spain
01-04-2022 Sala Acapulco Gijón Spain
02-04-2022 Sala TOTEM Aretoa Villava Spain
03-04-2022 Razzmatazz Barcelona Barcelona Spain
06-04-2022 Randal Club Bratislava Slovakia
07-04-2022 Club Nova Chmelnice Prague Czech Republic
08-04-2022 TBD Brno Czech Republic (VÖ: 11.06.2021)
29-04-2022 Fabrik Coesfeld Germany (VÖ: 11.06.2021)
30-04-2022 Keep It True Festival Lauda-Königshofen Germany
01-05-2022 Rockfabrik Übach-Palenberg Germany (VÖ: 11.06.2021)
Geoff Tate – Empire 30th Anniversary Tour 2022 – Part 2
29-09-2022 Werkhof Lübeck E.V. Lübeck Germany
30-09-2022 Metropool Hengelo Netherlands
01-10-2022 Zeche Bochum Bochum Germany
02-10-2022 Muziekcentrum De Bosuil Weert Netherlands
04-10-2022 Bastard Club Osnabrück Germany
07-10-2022 Rockfabrik Discothek GmbH Bruchsal Germany
08-10-2022 AIRPORT-EVENTHALLE Obertraubling Germany
09-10-2022 Kulturzentrum Backstage Munich Germany
11-10-2022 Gebäude 9 Cologne Germany
14-10-2022 Principal Club Theater Thessaloniki Greece
15-10-2022 Gagarin 205 Athens Greece